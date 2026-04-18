FanDuel Promo Code: Get $250 Bonus for Lakers-Rockets, NBA Playoffs, NHL Playoffs

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

The latest FanDuel promo code allows new users to capture some serious upside: bet just $5, and get $250 in bonus bets if your qualifying wager wins on the NBA Playoffs, NHL Playoffs or MLB games this week.







You can deploy this welcome offer on tonight’s high-stakes postseason matchup between the Lakers and Rockets, or on any other NBA game on the docket this week. Best of all? This high-yield offer is strictly for new users looking to capitalize on the action.

FanDuel Promo Code for NBA Playoffs

Before the incumbent Knicks and challenger Hawks tip off at Madison Square Garden on April 18 at 6:00 PM EDT, let’s look at the baseline data. Getting started with this sportsbook promotion is like a streamlined joint session—no filibusters, just a straightforward process to claim your bonus while you watch the broadcast on Amazon Prime Video or follow along live.

Here is the fundamental breakdown of the offer:

For new FanDuel customers ready to dive into the NBA postseason slate, the mechanics are simple. Just register your account, deposit funds, and place a $5 initial wager on the Hawks vs. Knicks matchup. If your $5 bet wins, FanDuel floods your account with $250 in bonus bets to use on future matchups.

The greatest hit of this promo? There is absolutely zero odds limit for your first real-money wager. You have the total freedom to build your ticket like a seasoned odds-maker. You can back a heavy moneyline favorite with a high implied probability, or take a bigger swing on an underdog catching a stray. As long as your initial $5 ticket is a winner, the $250 bonus is yours.

How to Use Your FanDuel NBA Promo Tonight

Let’s talk strategy and look at the market odds for tonight’s clash at Madison Square Garden:

If you want to find value tonight, the polling data (or rather, the betting trends) points to a few compelling options. The Knicks have been reliable frontrunners against strong competition, going 3-1 against the spread (.750) over their last four games against opponents with winning records. Backing New York to cover the -5.5 spread is a solid, data-driven play.

Alternatively, the Over 216.5 looks incredibly bullish. The Over has hit in three of Atlanta’s last four matchups when playing as the underdog. The Hawks historically bring immense firepower to the floor, previously leading the league with 118.2 points and 29.6 assists per game.

How to Activate Your FanDuel Promo Code for the NBA Playoffs

Securing your welcome bonus for the Knicks vs. Hawks matchup is easier than passing a bipartisan bill. Since no manual promo code is necessary, you can get started right away by following these exact steps:

Register and Sign Up: Create your new sportsbook account. Click through to the platform and follow the standard registration prompts to verify your identity. Make a Qualifying Deposit: Once your account is active, make a first-time deposit of $5 or more using your preferred payment method. Place Your First Bet: Wager a minimum of $5 on the postseason clash at Madison Square Garden (or any other available market). There is no odds limit for your first real-money wager, meaning you can confidently back a heavy favorite or take a calculated risk on an underdog. Claim Your Bonus: If your initial wager is successful, you will be awarded $250 in bonus bets to use on future bets.

All winning users will see their $250 in Bonus Bets deposited directly into their accounts within 72 hours of the qualifying bet’s settlement. Remember, while we always love finding the smartest political prediction trades on Kalshi, crossing over to grab this sportsbook value is an absolute must-do for any data-driven speculator.