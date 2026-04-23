FanDuel Promo Code: Get $250 Bonus for Knicks-Hawks + NBA Playoffs

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Registering with the FanDuel promo code enables you to take advantage of the $250 bonus offer for a wide range of postseason games tonight. Whether targeting the NBA or Stanley Cup Playoffs, a winning $5 wager will unlock $250 in bonuses after you sign up here.

FanDuel Promo Code: $250 Bonus Offer

Securing this welcome bonus requires no code, allowing bettors to focus purely on the numbers and the matchups. Eligible first-time players simply need to register a new account, make a qualifying deposit, and place a $5 initial wager.

Here is a quick overview of the current welcome offer to get you ready for tonight’s slate:

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed New FanDuel User Offer Bet $5, Get $250 in Bonus Bets if Your Bet Wins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Information Confirmed April 23rd, 2026

This exclusive promotion is available strictly to new FanDuel customers looking to optimize their betting strategy. To participate, create your first account, make a qualifying deposit, and place a $5 wager on the New York Knicks, the Boston Bruins, or any other active market. If your initial bet settles as a winner, FanDuel rewards you with $250 in bonus bets.

Crucially, there is no odds limit attached to your first real-money wager. This provides ultimate flexibility for tonight’s games. From an analytical perspective, backing a heavy moneyline favorite offers a statistically safer path to triggering the bonus, though bettors can also target specific, data-backed game props. As long as your $5 wager cashes, you successfully unlock the $250 bonus pool.

FanDuel NBA Playoff Odds Tonight

Matchup Spread Moneyline Total (O/U) New York Knicks @ Atlanta Hawks NYK -1.5 (-104) / ATL +1.5 (-118) NYK -118 / ATL +100 215.5 (O -112 / U -108) Cleveland Cavaliers @ Toronto Raptors CLE -2.5 (-114) / TOR +2.5 (-106) CLE -156 / TOR +132 221.5 (O -112 / U -108) Denver Nuggets @ Minnesota Timberwolves DEN -2.5 (-106) / MIN +2.5 (-114) DEN -136 / MIN +116 234.5 (O -105 / U -115)

The marquee matchup of the slate features the Denver Nuggets taking on the Minnesota Timberwolves. Oddsmakers project a high-scoring, tightly contested affair, positioning Denver as narrow 2.5-point road favorites with an astronomical 234.5 game total.

Denver’s offensive efficiency is currently driven by Jamal Murray, who is generating a blistering 30 points and 7 assists per game in this series. Simultaneously, Nikola Jokić remains the do-it-all offensive hub, posting 24.5 points, 14.0 rebounds, and 9.5 assists per game so far—nearly averaging a triple-double. Minnesota has the firepower to counter with Anthony Edwards, who is dropping 26.0 points and securing 9.5 boards per contest and coming off a 30-point performance in Game 2. Given the elite offensive metrics on both sides, the elevated over/under is a logical projection from oddsmakers.

Diversifying the Slate: Tonight’s Stanley Cup Playoff Games

While the NBA Postseason offers strong value, bettors can also look to the ice to activate their welcome offer.

Sabres vs. Bruins

Hurricanes vs. Senators

Avalanche vs. Kings

Because the FanDuel welcome offer spans all sports markets and features no minimum odds requirement, targeting a heavy moneyline favorite in any of these NHL playoff series is another mathematically sound recipe for success to unlock your $250 bonus.

Activate Your FanDuel Promo Code Postseason Offer

Claiming this massive no-brainer welcome offer ahead of tonight’s action is a highly streamlined process. To ensure your account is funded and ready for tip-off, follow these required steps to activate the promotion:

Register and Sign Up: Create your new FanDuel account here. There is no promo code necessary to be entered during the registration process. Make a Deposit: Once the platform verifies your identity, process an initial deposit of $5 or more. Place Your Wager: Browse the NBA or NHL markets and wager a minimum of $5. Remember, there is no odds limit for your first real-money wager, allowing you to select any straight bet, parlay, or player prop. Win and Collect: If your qualifying bet settles as a win, you will be awarded $250 in bonus bets.

FanDuel distributions are highly efficient; all successful users will receive their $250 in Bonus Bets within 72 hours of the bet settlement.