FanDuel Promo Code: Get $250 Bonus for Knicks-Hawks + NBA Playoffs

Registering with the FanDuel promo code enables you to take advantage of the $250 bonus offer for a wide range of postseason games tonight. Whether targeting the NBA or Stanley Cup Playoffs, a winning $5 wager will unlock $250 in bonuses after you sign up here.
FanDuel Promo Code: $250 Bonus Offer
Securing this welcome bonus requires no code, allowing bettors to focus purely on the numbers and the matchups. Eligible first-time players simply need to register a new account, make a qualifying deposit, and place a $5 initial wager.
Here is a quick overview of the current welcome offer to get you ready for tonight’s slate:
|FanDuel Promo Code
|No Code Needed
|New FanDuel User Offer
|Bet $5, Get $250 in Bonus Bets if Your Bet Wins
|Terms and Conditions
|21+ and Present in Participating States
|Information Confirmed
|April 23rd, 2026
This exclusive promotion is available strictly to new FanDuel customers looking to optimize their betting strategy. To participate, create your first account, make a qualifying deposit, and place a $5 wager on the New York Knicks, the Boston Bruins, or any other active market. If your initial bet settles as a winner, FanDuel rewards you with $250 in bonus bets.
Crucially, there is no odds limit attached to your first real-money wager. This provides ultimate flexibility for tonight’s games. From an analytical perspective, backing a heavy moneyline favorite offers a statistically safer path to triggering the bonus, though bettors can also target specific, data-backed game props. As long as your $5 wager cashes, you successfully unlock the $250 bonus pool.
FanDuel NBA Playoff Odds Tonight
|Matchup
|Spread
|Moneyline
|Total (O/U)
|New York Knicks @ Atlanta Hawks
|NYK -1.5 (-104) / ATL +1.5 (-118)
|NYK -118 / ATL +100
|215.5 (O -112 / U -108)
|Cleveland Cavaliers @ Toronto Raptors
|CLE -2.5 (-114) / TOR +2.5 (-106)
|CLE -156 / TOR +132
|221.5 (O -112 / U -108)
|Denver Nuggets @ Minnesota Timberwolves
|DEN -2.5 (-106) / MIN +2.5 (-114)
|DEN -136 / MIN +116
|234.5 (O -105 / U -115)
The marquee matchup of the slate features the Denver Nuggets taking on the Minnesota Timberwolves. Oddsmakers project a high-scoring, tightly contested affair, positioning Denver as narrow 2.5-point road favorites with an astronomical 234.5 game total.
Denver’s offensive efficiency is currently driven by Jamal Murray, who is generating a blistering 30 points and 7 assists per game in this series. Simultaneously, Nikola Jokić remains the do-it-all offensive hub, posting 24.5 points, 14.0 rebounds, and 9.5 assists per game so far—nearly averaging a triple-double. Minnesota has the firepower to counter with Anthony Edwards, who is dropping 26.0 points and securing 9.5 boards per contest and coming off a 30-point performance in Game 2. Given the elite offensive metrics on both sides, the elevated over/under is a logical projection from oddsmakers.
Diversifying the Slate: Tonight’s Stanley Cup Playoff Games
While the NBA Postseason offers strong value, bettors can also look to the ice to activate their welcome offer.
- Sabres vs. Bruins
- Hurricanes vs. Senators
- Avalanche vs. Kings
Because the FanDuel welcome offer spans all sports markets and features no minimum odds requirement, targeting a heavy moneyline favorite in any of these NHL playoff series is another mathematically sound recipe for success to unlock your $250 bonus.
Activate Your FanDuel Promo Code Postseason Offer
Claiming this massive no-brainer welcome offer ahead of tonight’s action is a highly streamlined process. To ensure your account is funded and ready for tip-off, follow these required steps to activate the promotion:
- Register and Sign Up: Create your new FanDuel account here. There is no promo code necessary to be entered during the registration process.
- Make a Deposit: Once the platform verifies your identity, process an initial deposit of $5 or more.
- Place Your Wager: Browse the NBA or NHL markets and wager a minimum of $5. Remember, there is no odds limit for your first real-money wager, allowing you to select any straight bet, parlay, or player prop.
- Win and Collect: If your qualifying bet settles as a win, you will be awarded $250 in bonus bets.
FanDuel distributions are highly efficient; all successful users will receive their $250 in Bonus Bets within 72 hours of the bet settlement.