FanDuel Promo Code: Claim Upgraded $250 Bonus for Dodgers-Blue Jays, All MLB Games Today

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If you are a baseball fan looking to elevate your action on the diamond, new players can take advantage of a massive welcome offer ahead of tonight’s MLB slate. By utilizing this FanDuel promo code opportunity, you can dive right into today’s exciting slate to receive a fantastic welcome bonus







All new users who sign up will receive a “Bet $5 Get $250 If Your Bet Wins!” promo code offer. Place your first wager on FanDuel for $5, and you will receive $250 in bonus bets if that initial wager settles as a loss.

FanDuel Promo Code for MLB Bonus

With an exciting slate of upcoming games on April 7, including the 8-2 Los Angeles Dodgers facing the 4-6 Toronto Blue Jays, and the 7-2 New York Yankees hosting the 3-6 Athletics, there has never been a better time to step into the batter’s box with FanDuel.

This promotion is designed to give you significant upside as you navigate the diamond and lay down your wagers. Below is a quick snapshot of everything you need to know about the current FanDuel MLB welcome offer before you lock in your picks for tonight’s matchups.

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed New FanDuel User Offer (All other legal sports betting states) Bet $5 Get $250 If Your Bet Wins! Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified April 7th, 2026

We put a lot of stock in early-season momentum, and having extra bonus capital goes a long way toward capitalizing on those trends. For new FanDuel customers gearing up for the April 7 slate, the current welcome offer provides an unparalleled opportunity. By signing up, new users can bet $5 and get $250 in bonus bets if that initial wager wins.

The best part of this promotion is the absolute flexibility it offers: you can target any wager on the board. From picking Aaron Civale and the Athletics as a consensus longshot to pull off an upset against the Yankees, to backing Yoshinobu Yamamoto to stifle the Blue Jays’ lineup, you can bet with confidence knowing exactly what is at stake.

How to Use Your FanDuel MLB Bonus Tonight

Matchup Moneyline Runline (Spread) Total (O/U) Los Angeles Dodgers at Toronto Blue Jays LAD -162 / TOR +136 LAD -1.5 (+105) / TOR +1.5 (-126) 7.5 (O -118 / U -104) Athletics at New York Yankees ATH +184 / NYY -220 ATH +1.5 (-110) / NYY -1.5 (-110) 8.5 (O -106 / U -114)

The standout matchup tonight features the 8-2 Los Angeles Dodgers traveling to take on the 4-6 Toronto Blue Jays. Los Angeles will hand the ball to Yoshinobu Yamamoto (#18), who is backed by a dominant rotation and an overall pitching staff holding a 3.60 ERA and a 1.11 WHIP. He’ll face off against Toronto’s Kevin Gausman (#34).

Gausman and the Blue Jays will have their hands full with a scorching Dodgers offense that currently boasts a .299 team batting average, an .889 OPS, and an impressive 67 RBIs across 348 at-bats. Meanwhile, Toronto’s pitching staff has struggled to a 4.713 overall ERA, though we must give a shoutout to a bullpen that offers elite swing-and-miss stuff, striking out 10.169 batters per nine innings. The Blue Jays’ lineup, hitting just .231 with a .661 OPS, will need to manufacture runs carefully against Yamamoto to keep this one close.

How to Activate This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Claiming your welcome bonus is incredibly straightforward, and the best part is that no promo code is necessary to be entered.

To get started, new users simply need to register for a new account. Once you have signed up and verified your identity, place a $5 wager on any market. If your bet wins, FanDuel will automatically award you with your bonus!

Whether you want to back the heavily favored Los Angeles Dodgers against the Toronto Blue Jays or take a shot on the Athletics pulling off a massive longshot upset against the New York Yankees, you have complete flexibility in how you attack the board.

Here are the key details to keep in mind once you activate your offer: