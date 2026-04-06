FanDuel Promo Code: Claim $3,000 Bonus for Michigan-UConn

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Get excited for an awesome Championship game between Michigan and UConn when you redeem this FanDuel promo code offer. All new users who sign up with this welcome offer will be able to redeem up to $3,000 in bonus bets over the span of 10 days.







The details of this offer are simple: all you need to do is set up a new account and you will receive $300 in bonus bets every day for 10 straight days. Add all that up together and you get the opportunity to redeem $3,000 in bonuses over the next 10 days, starting tonight with the National Championship game, and then all MLB and NBA games after that.

FanDuel Promo Code for Michigan vs. UConn Bonus

Before you attack the consensus odds for tonight’s high-stakes matchup, review the essential details of this exclusive welcome bonus. Here is a quick snapshot of the offer:

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed New FanDuel User Offer (All other legal sports betting states) Get $300 Back in Bonus Bets Every Day For 10 Days Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified April 6th, 2026

For new FanDuel customers hunting for a genuine analytical edge, this welcome offer is as good as it gets. Eligible users who sign up today can get up to $300 back in bonus bets every day for 10 days. Whether you are targeting the high-scoring Michigan Wolverines on the moneyline or eyeing the UConn Huskies as a live underdog to cover the spread, this promo gives you unmatched daily flexibility across the entire college basketball betting board.

Once your account is created, you are awarded one no-sweat token every day for ten days. These no-sweat tokens can be deployed on any wager type. If your read on the market is off and your bet misses, FanDuel steps in and refunds your stake in bonus bets up to your $300 daily limit, keeping you securely in the action to hunt for value for over a week.

How to Use Your FanDuel Michigan vs. UConn Bonus

Bet Type UConn Huskies Michigan Wolverines Spread +7.5 (-122) -7.5 (+100) Moneyline +240 -300 Total Points Over 144.5 (-102) Under 144.5 (-120)

The Michigan Wolverines (31-3) are set to clash with the UConn Huskies (29-5) tonight at 8:50 PM ET. With massive implications on the line for the National Championship, we have plenty of data points to dissect.

When you dig into the market pricing, the Michigan Wolverines are sitting as heavy -300 moneyline favorites for a reason. They are on a historically dominant offensive run in the tournament, hanging a staggering 94.4 points per game on opponents over their last five outings with a massive +21.6 average point differential. On the flip side, the UConn Huskies are positioned as a +240 longshot, but it does stand to reason that they have the defensive chops to disrupt Michigan’s flow. UConn is holding opponents to a mere 65.0 points per game during their tournament run, creating a classic clash between high-octane scoring and elite defensive resistance.

How to Activate Your FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Claiming this premium offer requires no complex maneuvering. In fact, no promo code is necessary to get started. New users simply need to register for a sportsbook account to unlock this high-value daily betting benefit.

Here is exactly how the promotion breaks down for bettors ready to lock in their action:

Daily Rewards: You will receive one No-Sweat Token every day for ten consecutive days after you sign up.

You will receive one No-Sweat Token every day for ten consecutive days after you sign up. Ultimate Flexibility: Your No-Sweat Tokens can be used on any wager. Whether you want to back the Huskies on the spread, take the Wolverines on the moneyline, or build a custom parlay, the choice is entirely yours.

Your No-Sweat Tokens can be used on any wager. Whether you want to back the Huskies on the spread, take the Wolverines on the moneyline, or build a custom parlay, the choice is entirely yours. Coverage Limit: If your selected bet doesn’t hit, you get a maximum refund of up to $300 per No-Sweat Token.

If your selected bet doesn’t hit, you get a maximum refund of up to $300 per No-Sweat Token. Payout Timeline: In the event of a losing wager, refunds are credited directly to your account in bonus bets within 72 hours of your bet settling.

In the event of a losing wager, refunds are credited directly to your account in bonus bets within 72 hours of your bet settling. Expiration: Keep an eye on the clock. All No-Sweat Tokens expire exactly 24 hours after they are received.

Log in every day, apply your tokens to your bet slip, and start attacking those market inefficiencies with a ten-day safety net at your back!