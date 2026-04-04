FanDuel Promo Code: Claim $3,000 Bonus for Michigan-Arizona, Final Four Games

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All new users can sign up with this FanDuel promo code offer in time for the two Final Four games Saturday between Illinois-UConn and Michigan-Arizona. This welcome offer gives you a fantastic opportunity to get in on the action with a bonus in hand.







All new users who sign up using this promo code offer will be able to receive $3,000 total in bonus bets, which comes over in the form of a $300 bonus for 10 straight days.

FanDuel Promo Code for Final Four Bonus

Before placing your wagers on tonight’s blockbuster matchups, it is important to understand the details of this exclusive sportsbook promotion. Below is a quick overview of what new players need to know to take full advantage of this premium welcome bonus.

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed New FanDuel User Offer (All other legal sports betting states) Get $300 Back in Bonus Bets Every Day For 10 Days Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified April 4th, 2026

If you are a new FanDuel customer hunting for market inefficiencies on tonight’s college basketball slate, this premium welcome offer is your best friend. By claiming the latest promo, you can secure up to $300 back in bonus bets every day for 10 consecutive days.

Once your account is active, you are awarded one no-sweat token daily, giving you the runway to attack futures prices, back a moneyline longshot, or find value in a high-scoring over/under. It does stand to reason that having a safety net of up to $300 completely changes your daily approach to the hardwood action, allowing you to bet with confidence knowing you are covered if your qualifying wager happens to lose.

Final Four Odds, Preview via FanDuel

Matchup Moneyline Spread Total (O/U) (13) Illinois Fighting Illini vs (7) UConn Huskies ILL -134 / CONN +112 ILL -1.5 (-120) / CONN +1.5 (-102) 139.5 (O -112 / U -108) (3) Michigan Wolverines vs (2) Arizona Wildcats MICH -125 / ARIZ +104 MICH -1.5 (-110) / ARIZ +1.5 (-110) 157.5 (O -110 / U -110)

The most fascinating clash on tonight’s board features the #3 Michigan Wolverines (31-3) squaring off against the #2 Arizona Wildcats (32-2). We’ve seen time and time again how consensus odds can surprise the public. Despite Arizona’s incredible 32-win record, Michigan enters this top-tier showdown as a slight -1.5 favorite on the spread. This game has fireworks written all over it, which is reflected in the massive 157.5 over/under total.

We put a lot of stock in frontcourt metrics, and this one is elite. The Wolverines are fueled by standout forward Yaxel Lendeborg. Arizona will counter with their own star in Koa Peat.

How to Sign Up With This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Claiming your bonus for tonight’s college basketball action is incredibly simple, and the best part is that no promo code is necessary to get started. Here is exactly how your daily bonuses will work once you register: