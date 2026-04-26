FanDuel Promo Code: Claim $250 Bonus for NBA Playoffs, MLB Games Sunday

Setting up a new account with the FanDuel promo code gives you a no-brainer welcome offer for today’s NBA and NHL playoff games. Betting $5 on games like Celtics vs. 76ers or any other matchup will give you $250 in bonus bets if your initial wager wins. Click here to create your profile.
FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $250 Bonus
Claiming your welcome bonus requires minimal friction. You will not need to manually enter a specific FanDuel promo code for the action tonight.
By simply signing up as a new user, making a qualifying deposit, and placing a $5 wager on the game, the platform automatically activates the promotion. If your qualifying bet is successful, FanDuel will credit your account with $250 in bonus bets to utilize on future matchups.
Here is a quick overview of the current FanDuel welcome offer parameters:
|FanDuel Promo Code
|No Code Needed
|New FanDuel User Offer
|Bet $5, Get $250 in Bonus Bets if Your Bet Wins
|Terms and Conditions
|21+ and Present in Participating States.
|Information Confirmed
|April 26th, 2026
To qualify for this FanDuel welcome offer, exclusively available for new customers, simply place a $5 first-time wager on tonight’s NBA or NHL postseason slates. No matter what market you bet on, you will receive $250 in bonus bets if your initial real-money wager is a winner. This promotion injects a massive bankroll boost that you can deploy across FanDuel Sportsbook.
A notable mathematical advantage of this promotion is the absence of an odds limit for your first real-money wager. This structural flexibility allows you to opt for a heavily favored moneyline bet to maximize win probability or dive into a specific player prop during tonight’s broadcast. As long as your qualifying $5 bet is a winner, the $250 bonus hits your account.
FanDuel NBA Sunday Promo
|Matchup
|Spread
|Moneyline
|Total (O/U)
|Los Angeles Lakers @ Houston Rockets
|HOU -5 (-112) / LAL +5 (-108)
|HOU -186 / LAL +156
|207.5 (O -110 / U -110)
|Boston Celtics @ Philadelphia 76ers
|BOS -6.5 (-115) / PHI +6.5 (-105)
|BOS -290 / PHI +235
|213.5 (O -114 / U -106)
Tonight’s most intriguing data points stem from the Los Angeles Lakers playing the Houston Rockets. The Rockets enter as 5-point home favorites, even though they are down 3-0 in the series. Houston is monitoring Kevin Durant (day-to-day, ankle) while missing Fred VanVleet (out for season). Meanwhile, the Lakers are operating without star guard Luka Dončić (hamstring).
Despite missing Dončić’s usage rate, the Lakers are generating elite offensive efficiency, shooting a blistering 51.2% from the floor and 46.1% from beyond the arc. They are anchored by LeBron James, who is nearly averaging a triple-double this postseason with 25.3 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 8.7 assists per playoff game. Houston aims to counter through high-percentage paint touches via Alperen Sengun, who is posting a dominant 24.0 points and 11.7 rebounds per game, alongside Amen Thompson. Those two will need to step up to keep the Rockets’ season alive if Durant is ruled out.
Expanding Your Card: Today’s Stanley Cup Playoff Games
For bettors looking to diversify their portfolio beyond the hardwood, tonight’s sports schedule also features a robust slate of Stanley Cup Playoff action. The principles of finding expected value apply across markets, and these high-stakes NHL matchups offer plenty of angles for new users:
- Buffalo Sabres @ Boston Bruins
- Colorado Avalanche @ Los Angeles Kings
- Tampa Bay Lightning @ Montreal Canadiens
- Edmonton Oilers @ Anaheim Ducks
Secure Your FanDuel Promo Code Welcome Reward
Securing your welcome bonus requires following a precise but simple process. As noted, no promo code is necessary during registration.
To ensure you successfully claim this offer, follow this procedural checklist:
- Register and Sign Up: Create a new account here. Follow the standard on-screen prompts to verify your identity and finalize your registration.
- Make a Qualifying Deposit: Once your new account is active, initiate a first-time deposit of $5 or more to fund your bankroll and qualify for the promotion.
- Place Your First Wager: Navigate to the NBA market and place a minimum real-money wager of $5 on tonight’s Lakers-Rockets postseason clash (or any other eligible market, including the NHL playoffs). Because there is no odds limit for this first wager, you have full control to back a heavy favorite to maximize your chances of unlocking the bonus.
- Collect Your Bonus Bets: If your qualifying bet wins, you will be awarded $250 in bonus bets. All eligible users will receive their $250 in bonus funds within 72 hours of the original bet’s settlement.