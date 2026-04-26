FanDuel Promo Code: Claim $250 Bonus for NBA Playoffs, MLB Games Sunday

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Setting up a new account with the FanDuel promo code gives you a no-brainer welcome offer for today’s NBA and NHL playoff games. Betting $5 on games like Celtics vs. 76ers or any other matchup will give you $250 in bonus bets if your initial wager wins. Click here to create your profile.

FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $250 Bonus

Claiming your welcome bonus requires minimal friction. You will not need to manually enter a specific FanDuel promo code for the action tonight.

By simply signing up as a new user, making a qualifying deposit, and placing a $5 wager on the game, the platform automatically activates the promotion. If your qualifying bet is successful, FanDuel will credit your account with $250 in bonus bets to utilize on future matchups.

Here is a quick overview of the current FanDuel welcome offer parameters:

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed New FanDuel User Offer Bet $5, Get $250 in Bonus Bets if Your Bet Wins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Information Confirmed April 26th, 2026

To qualify for this FanDuel welcome offer, exclusively available for new customers, simply place a $5 first-time wager on tonight’s NBA or NHL postseason slates. No matter what market you bet on, you will receive $250 in bonus bets if your initial real-money wager is a winner. This promotion injects a massive bankroll boost that you can deploy across FanDuel Sportsbook.

A notable mathematical advantage of this promotion is the absence of an odds limit for your first real-money wager. This structural flexibility allows you to opt for a heavily favored moneyline bet to maximize win probability or dive into a specific player prop during tonight’s broadcast. As long as your qualifying $5 bet is a winner, the $250 bonus hits your account.

FanDuel NBA Sunday Promo

Matchup Spread Moneyline Total (O/U) Los Angeles Lakers @ Houston Rockets HOU -5 (-112) / LAL +5 (-108) HOU -186 / LAL +156 207.5 (O -110 / U -110) Boston Celtics @ Philadelphia 76ers BOS -6.5 (-115) / PHI +6.5 (-105) BOS -290 / PHI +235 213.5 (O -114 / U -106)

Tonight’s most intriguing data points stem from the Los Angeles Lakers playing the Houston Rockets. The Rockets enter as 5-point home favorites, even though they are down 3-0 in the series. Houston is monitoring Kevin Durant (day-to-day, ankle) while missing Fred VanVleet (out for season). Meanwhile, the Lakers are operating without star guard Luka Dončić (hamstring).

Despite missing Dončić’s usage rate, the Lakers are generating elite offensive efficiency, shooting a blistering 51.2% from the floor and 46.1% from beyond the arc. They are anchored by LeBron James, who is nearly averaging a triple-double this postseason with 25.3 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 8.7 assists per playoff game. Houston aims to counter through high-percentage paint touches via Alperen Sengun, who is posting a dominant 24.0 points and 11.7 rebounds per game, alongside Amen Thompson. Those two will need to step up to keep the Rockets’ season alive if Durant is ruled out.

Expanding Your Card: Today’s Stanley Cup Playoff Games

For bettors looking to diversify their portfolio beyond the hardwood, tonight’s sports schedule also features a robust slate of Stanley Cup Playoff action. The principles of finding expected value apply across markets, and these high-stakes NHL matchups offer plenty of angles for new users:

Buffalo Sabres @ Boston Bruins

Colorado Avalanche @ Los Angeles Kings

Tampa Bay Lightning @ Montreal Canadiens

Edmonton Oilers @ Anaheim Ducks

Secure Your FanDuel Promo Code Welcome Reward

Securing your welcome bonus requires following a precise but simple process. As noted, no promo code is necessary during registration.

To ensure you successfully claim this offer, follow this procedural checklist: