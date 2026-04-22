FanDuel Promo Code: Claim $250 Bonus for MLB, NHL, NBA Playoffs

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services As the NBA and NHL postseasons continue to heat up, the FanDuel promo code delivers a perfect offer for new users. Betting $5 on any market unlocks $250 in bonus bets, provided that the initial wager settles as a win. Sign up here to get started.

FanDuel Promo Code For $250 Bonus

Securing this promotional value requires zero complex steps or hidden requirements. A data-driven approach to bankroll management begins with understanding the specific parameters of your sign-up bonus. Here is a clear breakdown of the FanDuel offer:

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed New FanDuel User Offer Bet $5, Get $250 Bonus Terms and Conditions 21+ in participating state Information Confirmed April 22nd

This welcome offer is uniquely positioned for new FanDuel customers looking to extract maximum value during the NBA and NHL postseasons. By establishing a first-time account and placing a minimum $5 qualifying wager on tonight’s April 22 slate, bettors can unlock a highly leveraged $250 bonus return.

The crucial metric to understand here is that there is absolutely no odds limit attached to this first real-money wager. Analytically, this means you are not forced into an artificially high-risk position just to qualify. Bettors have the freedom to target the heaviest statistical favorite on the board to maximize their win probability, creating an efficient and mathematically sound path to securing the $250 bonus for the remainder of the playoffs.

Use Your FanDuel NBA Promo Tonight

Before deploying your capital, it is essential to analyze the current market lines. Here is a complete look at the odds for tonight’s NBA Postseason matchups:

Matchup Moneyline Spread Total (Over/Under) Orlando Magic @ Detroit Pistons ORL: +310 DET: -390 ORL: +8.5 (-106) DET: -8.5 (-114) O/U 218.5 (O: -106 / U: -114) Phoenix Suns @ Oklahoma City Thunder PHX: +1100 OKC: -2200 PHX: +17.5 (-110) OKC: -17.5 (-110) O/U 215.5 (O: -110 / U: -110)

Matchup Spotlight: Orlando Magic @ Detroit Pistons

Tonight’s most compelling matchup centers on the Detroit Pistons, who enter as an 8.5-point home favorite at Little Caesars Arena. This line is heavily supported by the regular season data, despite the loss in Game 1. Pacing the offense, Cade Cunningham put up 39 points in Game 1.

The Magic must counter with Paolo Banchero, who put up 23 points and 9 rebounds in Game 1. Furthermore, Wendell Carter Jr. provides staggering offensive utility down low; he shot 88.9% from the field in Game 1, yielding 17 points and 7 rebounds in the win.

Tonight’s Stanley Cup Playoff Action

While the NBA slate presents clear statistical opportunities, bettors looking to diversify their portfolio can also apply their qualifying wager to the NHL postseason. Bettors can check the FanDuel platform for available Stanley Cup Playoff matchups.

Penguins vs. Flyers

Stars vs. Wild

Ducks vs. Oilers

Just as in the NBA markets, new users can analyze the puck line or moneyline in any of these contests. Because the promo lacks an odds limit, backing a heavy home favorite on the ice remains a statistically sound strategy to secure your bonus.

Activate Your FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Claiming this high-value welcome offer is structurally straightforward. No specific promo code is required to be entered during the sign-up process. Simply follow these verifiable steps to activate the promotion:

Register and Sign Up: Create a new, first-time user account on the FanDuel platform here.

Create a new, first-time user account on the FanDuel platform here. Make a Deposit: Fund the account with a qualifying initial deposit of $5 or more.

Fund the account with a qualifying initial deposit of $5 or more. Place Your Wager: Navigate to the NBA Postseason or Stanley Cup Playoff betting markets and execute a real-money wager of at least $5.

Because there is no minimum odds restriction, bettors are mathematically incentivized to back the safest available favorite to ensure the qualifying bet hits. If your initial $5 wager is graded as a win, FanDuel will credit your account with $250 in bonus bets within 72 hours of bet settlement, providing substantial leverage for future playoff action.