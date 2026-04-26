FanDuel Promo Code: Claim $250 Bonus for Lakers-Rockets Game 4

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Set up your new account with the FanDuel promo code offer and get a chance at $250 in bonus bets. Placing a $5 bet on a game like Lakers vs. Rockets will unlock your reward, provided the wager settles as a win. Click here to sign up.

FanDuel Promo Code: $250 Betting Bonus

New bettors have a prime opportunity to build their bankroll for today’s schedule. Here is a pragmatic breakdown of the current welcome offer:

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed New FanDuel User Offer Bet $5, Get $250 in Bonus Bets if Your Bet Wins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Promo Confirmed On April 26th, 2026 by WTOP

To leverage this FanDuel promo code, new customers simply need to create an account, make a qualifying deposit, and place a $5 first real-money wager on the NBA or NHL slate.

The primary structural advantage of this promotion is the complete lack of a minimum odds requirement. From an analytical perspective, this means bettors can optimize their chances of unlocking the $250 bonus by backing a heavy moneyline favorite, rather than being forced to take on unnecessary risk. As long as your initial $5 bet settles as a win, the bonus bets will be credited to your account for use within seven days.

FanDuel NBA Sunday Markets

Before placing your qualifying wager, it is crucial to analyze the board. Here are the current lines for tonight’s NBA action:

Matchup Spread Moneyline Total (O/U) San Antonio Spurs @ Portland Trail Blazers SAS -5.5 (-108) / POR +5.5 (-112) SAS -210 / POR +176 218.5 (O -110 / U -110) Boston Celtics @ Philadelphia 76ers BOS -6.5 (-115) / PHI +6.5 (-105) BOS -290 / PHI +235 213.5 (O -114 / U -106) Los Angeles Lakers @ Houston Rockets LAL +5 (-108) / HOU -5 (-112) LAL +156 / HOU -186 207.5 (O -110 / U -110)

The marquee matchup of the night features the Los Angeles Lakers traveling to the Toyota Center to take on the Houston Rockets with a chance to sweep the first-round series. The data favors Houston as a 5-point home favorite, despite being in a 3-0 series hole.

Looking at player production, LeBron James continues to drive the Lakers’ offense, posting a highly efficient 25.3 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 8.7 assists per game in this series. On the other side of the floor, Houston’s interior presence is anchored by Alperen Sengun, who is currently dominating the paint with 24 points and 11.7 rebounds per contest. He will need to sustain this performance if Kevin Durant misses the game. With Luka Dončić sidelined for Los Angeles due to a hamstring injury, the Lakers’ usage rates will funnel even more heavily toward James, making his sustained production critical to keeping pace with Sengun.

Today’s Stanley Cup Playoff Matchups

If you prefer to deploy your qualifying wager on the ice rather than the hardwood, tonight’s NHL postseason slate offers several alternative opportunities.

Buffalo Sabres vs. Boston Bruins

Colorado Avalanche vs. Los Angeles Kings

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Montreal Canadiens

Edmonton Oilers vs. Anaheim Ducks

Bettors can utilize the exact same strategy for these matchups, seeking out clear favorites on the moneyline to maximize the probability of securing the welcome bonus.

Activate Your FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Executing this strategy and claiming your welcome offer requires following a straightforward, systematic process. Note that absolutely no promo code is necessary to be entered during registration to lock in this promotional value.

To claim your bonus, follow these precise steps:

Register and Sign Up: Create your new FanDuel sportsbook account here.

Create your new FanDuel sportsbook account here. Make a Deposit: Fund the newly created account with an initial deposit of $5 or more.

Fund the newly created account with an initial deposit of $5 or more. Place Your Bet: Wager a minimum of $5 on any eligible market, such as tonight’s Lakers-Rockets clash or a Stanley Cup Playoff matchup.

Remember, the absence of an odds limit allows you to completely dictate your risk tolerance. You can strategically target a steep favorite to safely secure the bonus, or aim for higher immediate profit with an underdog ticket. If your qualifying bet wins, all eligible users will be awarded $250 in bonus bets directly into their accounts within 72 hours of the bet settlement, providing a substantial bankroll foundation as the postseason continues.