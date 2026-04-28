FanDuel Promo Code: Claim $250 Bonus for Hawks-Knicks, NBA Playoffs, MLB Tuesday

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Creating a new account with the FanDuel promo code offer gives you a chance to secure $250 in bonus bets for tonight’s pivotal Hawks vs. Knicks Game 5 and more. Place a $5 bet on any game and get the bonus bets if your wager settles as a win. Click here to sign up.

FanDuel Promo Code: $250 Bonus Reward

Here is a quick breakdown of the offer details before you place your first wager:

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed New FanDuel User Offer Bet $5, Get $250 in Bonus Bets if Your Bet Wins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Offer Verified On April 28th, 2026

Promo Code Overview + Strategic Value

From an analytical standpoint, the latest FanDuel promo code offers unmatched utility for new FanDuel customers aiming to elevate their postseason betting strategy. The mechanics are simple: wager $5 on tonight’s game or any other matchup on the daily slate. If that bet wins, you secure $250 in bonus bets to deploy on future wagers.

The most advantageous aspect of this welcome bonus is the structural flexibility it provides—there is absolutely no minimum odds limit for your first real-money wager. Bettors can utilize this to their advantage by backing a heavy moneyline favorite, thereby minimizing variance and increasing the statistical probability of unlocking the $250 bonus. Alternatively, risk-tolerant bettors can take a chance on an underdog for a higher initial cash payout. As long as your first $5 bet settles as a win, your bankroll will be loaded with $250 in bonus bets for the remainder of the playoffs.

FanDuel NBA Markets Tonight

Evaluating the daily slate requires a look at the current betting markets. Here is how tonight’s NBA matchups are currently priced:

Matchup Moneyline Spread Total (O/U) Atlanta Hawks @ New York Knicks ATL +215 / NYK -260 ATL +6.5 (-111) / NYK -6.5 (-108) 213.5 (O -114 / U -106) Philadelphia 76ers @ Boston Celtics PHI +380 / BOS -490 PHI +11.5 (-112) / BOS -11.5 (-108) 213.5 (O -106 / U -114)

The most statistically significant matchup of the night takes us to Boston for Game 5 of the first round between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Boston Celtics. The Celtics enter as massive 11.5-point home favorites. Boston’s offense has been virtually unstoppable in this series, led by Jaylen Brown (26.8 PPG on an efficient 48.7% shooting) and Jayson Tatum, who continues to fill the stat sheet with 24.8 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 8.5 assists per game.

To keep pace with Boston’s output, Philadelphia will desperately need high-level production from its stars. Tyrese Maxey has been electric, but the true x-factor is Joel Embiid. Listed as probable with an abdomen injury, Embiid’s underlying value is evident; he posted 26 points and 10 rebounds in his lone game of the series.

Stanley Cup Playoffs: Diversifying Your Promo Options

Bettors looking to diversify their portfolio beyond the hardwood can also apply this promotional strategy to tonight’s NHL Stanley Cup Playoff slate.

Bruins vs. Sabres

Wild vs. Stars

Ducks vs. Oilers

Because FanDuel imposes no minimum odds restrictions on the welcome offer, identifying a heavy favorite in these NHL matchups serves as another viable path to securing your $250 in bonus bets.

Redeem Your FanDuel Promo Code Tonight

Ready to get started before the action tips off? Claiming your welcome offer is incredibly straightforward, and the process is streamlined since no promo code is necessary during registration.

Follow these steps to lock in your offer before tonight’s games:

Register and Sign Up: Create your new account here by following the prompts and providing the required identity verification details. Make a Deposit: Fund your account with a first-time deposit of $5 or more using any of FanDuel’s secure payment methods. Place Your Wager: Wager a minimum of $5 on tonight’s Hawks vs. Knicks matchup, the 76ers vs. Celtics game, or any other eligible market (including the NHL). Remember, there is absolutely no odds limit for your first real-money wager. Claim Your Bonus: If your initial $5 bet wins, you will be awarded $250 in bonus bets.

All winning users will see their $250 in Bonus Bets automatically credited to their accounts within 72 hours of the bet settlement.