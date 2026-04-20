FanDuel Promo Code: Claim $250 Bonus for Hawks-Knicks, NBA Playoffs, MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services With a loaded slate of NBA and NHL postseason action tonight, you have a perfect opportunity to put the FanDuel promo code offer to use. Bet just $5 on any game tonight and get $250 in bonus bets if your wager settles as a win. Click here to register.

FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $250 Bonus

It is crucial to understand the structural advantages of this sportsbook offer. Securing your bonus requires minimal friction, allowing you to focus purely on finding the most statistically sound wager.

Here is a quick overview of the welcome bonus parameters:

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed New FanDuel User Offer Bet $5, Get $250 in Bonus Bets if Your Bet Wins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Promo Verified April 20, 2026 by WTOP

If you are a new FanDuel customer looking to capitalize on tonight’s NBA and NHL postseason action, this welcome offer provides exceptional utility. By placing just a $5 first real-money wager, you establish a low-risk path to securing $250 in bonus bets, provided your ticket cashes.

From a strategic standpoint, the true value of this promo lies in its lack of an odds restriction. There is absolutely no odds limit for your initial qualifying wager. This grants you the ultimate flexibility to either back a heavy moneyline favorite—thereby maximizing the implied probability of securing the bonus—or take a high-variance swing on an underdog. Pick a winner from tonight’s games and if your $5 real-money bet wins, the $250 in bonus bets will be credited directly to your account.

Use Your FanDuel NBA Promo Tonight

Evaluating the betting board is the first step to making an informed decision. Here are the complete NBA odds for tonight’s postseason matchups:

Matchup Moneyline Spread Total (O/U) Toronto Raptors @ Cleveland Cavaliers TOR +350 / CLE -450 TOR +9.5 (-110) / CLE -9.5 (-110) 222.5 (O -110 / U -110) Atlanta Hawks @ New York Knicks ATL +200 / NYK -245 ATL +6 (-110) / NYK -6 (-110) 217.5 (O -108 / U -112) Minnesota Timberwolves @ Denver Nuggets MIN +240 / DEN -295 MIN +7 (-106) / DEN -7 (-114) 231.5 (O -110 / U -110)

The marquee matchup of the night features the Minnesota Timberwolves taking on the Denver Nuggets in what projects to be a high-scoring clash (231.5 Total). Denver enters as a heavy home favorite, fueled by the underlying metrics of Nikola Jokić. The Nuggets’ center dominated Game 1 with a staggering stat line of 25 points, 13 rebounds, and 11 assists. He was perfectly complemented by Jamal Murray’s explosive output of 30 points and 7 assists. On the Minnesota side, Anthony Edwards hopes for a better outing after scoring 22 last game.

Expand Your Board: Tonight’s Stanley Cup Playoff Slate

Smart bettors know that value isn’t restricted to a single sport. If the NBA board does not offer a matchup that fits your risk profile for the qualifying wager, the NHL’s Stanley Cup Playoffs offer additional opportunities to trigger the FanDuel welcome bonus.

Flyers vs. Penguins

Senators vs. Hurricanes

Wild vs. Stars

Ducks vs. Oilers

Because the promotion carries no odds restrictions, identifying a heavy moneyline favorite in the NHL slate is just as viable a strategy for unlocking your $250 in bonus bets as betting the NBA hardwood.

FanDuel Promo Code: $250 Betting Bonus

Getting started is an incredibly streamlined process. To unlock this offer, no specific promo code needs to be manually entered during registration.

Follow this step-by-step guide to claim your bonus:

Register and Sign Up: Create your new sportsbook account here using the standard FanDuel registration process. Make a Deposit: Fund your account with a first-time, real-money deposit of $5 or more. Place Your Wager: Bet a minimum of $5 on any market. Remember, there is absolutely no odds limit for this first real-money wager. Win and Collect: If your initial bet wins, you will be awarded $250 in bonus bets in addition to your standard cash payout.

All eligible users will receive their $250 in Bonus Bets within 72 hours of the bet settlement, provided their qualifying wager is a winner.