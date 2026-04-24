FanDuel Promo Code: Claim $250 Bonus For Celtics-76ers, NBA Playoffs, MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Signing up with the FanDuel promo code gives you an opportunity to score $250 in bonus bets for the NBA and NHL postseason action tonight and throughout the weekend. With a winning $5 wager on any game, you will unlock the reward. Click here to secure this offer.

FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $250 Bonus

Securing your welcome bonus is a straightforward process. There is no complicated code required to unlock this value; simply review the critical offer parameters below to get started:

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed New FanDuel User Offer (All other legal sports betting states) Bet $5, Get $250 in Bonus Bets if Your Bet Wins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Information Verified April 24th, 2026 by WTOP

For new FanDuel customers, this exclusive welcome offer mathematically alters the risk-reward ratio of a standard NBA playoff wager. By registering, depositing, and placing a first real-money bet of just $5 on any game, bettors become eligible for a massive payout. If your initial $5 wager is successful, FanDuel will credit your account with $250 in bonus bets for future use.

The greatest advantage of this promotion is the complete absence of an odds limit on the qualifying wager. Bettors can optimize their expected value by strategically backing a heavy moneyline favorite, thereby increasing their implied probability of winning the bet and unlocking the $250 bonus without penalty.

FanDuel NBA Playoff Markets

Matchup Moneyline Spread Total (O/U) Boston Celtics @ Philadelphia 76ers BOS -320 / PHI +260 BOS -7.5 (-112) / PHI +7.5 (-108) 215.5 (O -108 / U -112) San Antonio Spurs @ Portland Trail Blazers SAS -138 / POR +118 SAS -2.5 (-108) / POR +2.5 (-112) 219.5 (O -114 / U -106)

Tonight’s primary focus is the Eastern Conference tilt between Boston and Philadelphia. The underlying data heavily supports Boston’s status as a heavy favorite; the Celtics boast a dominant 8.3 Net Rating this season, which stands in stark contrast to the 76ers’ struggling -0.1 mark.

Boston’s offensive efficiency is driven by Jaylen Brown, who is currently posting a massive 31 points per game on a highly efficient 48.9% shooting from the floor in the postseason. Jayson Tatum compounds this matchup advantage by stuffing the stat sheet by averaging 22 points, 12.5 rebounds, and 8 assists over the first two games. Conversely, Philadelphia must rely heavily on the dynamic playmaking of Tyrese Maxey to keep pace. Maxey’s offensive usage rate will be stretched to the limit tonight, as star center Joel Embiid is listed as doubtful with an abdomen injury.

Exploring Additional Value: Tonight’s Stanley Cup Playoff Games

A disciplined bettor knows that value is not limited to the hardwood. Because there are no market restrictions on your initial qualifying wager, tonight’s Stanley Cup Playoff slate offers alternative avenues to deploy your $5 bet.

Lightning vs. Canadiens

Golden Knights vs. Mammoth

Oilers vs. Ducks

Activate Your FanDuel Promo Code Bonus Tonight

Claiming this welcome offer ahead of tip-off is incredibly simple. Because no promo code is necessary to be entered, new users can lock in their eligibility for a massive postseason payout by executing a few logical steps:

Register and Sign Up: Create your new account on the FanDuel platform here. Using a qualifying promotional link automatically verifies your eligibility without the need for manual code entry. Make a Deposit: Once your account is verified, make a first-time deposit of $5 or more to fund your bankroll. Place Your First Bet: Wager a minimum of $5 on the Boston Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers, or any other preferred market. Remember, there is no odds limit for this first real-money wager, allowing you to back any outcome with confidence. Claim Your Bonus: If your initial qualifying bet is graded as a win, you will be awarded $250 in bonus bets.

All eligible users will receive their $250 in bonus bets within 72 hours of their winning bet’s settlement. These bonus funds can then be systematically deployed to maintain an edge throughout the remainder of the playoffs.