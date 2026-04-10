FanDuel Promo Code: Claim $250 Bonus for Astros-Mariners, MLB, NBA, the Masters Friday

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All new users can activate this FanDuel promo code offer to claim a generous welcome bonus for the Masters, NBA and MLB games today. All takes is a winning wager to redeem this bonus, with the full offer detailed below.







All new users who set up a new account will receive a $250 bonus with a winning wager. Place your first wager on the app for $5, and you will receive $250 in bonus bets if that initial wager settles as a win.

FanDuel Promo Code for $250 Bonus

If you are ready to wager on tonight’s board, you are in the right place. Claiming this welcome offer is incredibly simple, and it provides an immediate way to try and build your betting bankroll.

Here is a quick breakdown of everything you need to know about this exclusive sign-up bonus before placing your first pitch wager:

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed New FanDuel User Offer (All other legal sports betting states) Bet $5 Get $250 If Your Bet Wins! Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified April 10th, 2026

For new FanDuel customers looking to add some extra excitement to tonight’s MLB slate, this sign-up offer presents massive upside. By placing a simple $5 qualifying bet on the Boston Red Sox visiting the St. Louis Cardinals, the Houston Astros taking on the Seattle Mariners, or any other matchup on the board, you can earn $250 in bonus bets if your wager wins.

It goes without saying that one of the biggest advantages of this offer is that there is absolutely no odds limit for your first real-money wager. Whether you decide to back Dustin May and the Cardinals as home underdogs or prefer hunting for longshot value with Tatsuya Imai and the visiting Astros, your initial $5 bet qualifies regardless of the consensus odds. Just remember that this promotion is strictly reserved for new FanDuel customers, giving first-time players the perfect chance to build a substantial bankroll with a successful opening prediction.

How to Use Your FanDuel Bonus Tonight

Before locking in your futures prices or daily action, here is a look at the moneyline, runline, and total for tonight’s upcoming MLB slate:

Matchup Moneyline Runline (Spread) Total (O/U) Boston Red Sox at St. Louis Cardinals BOS: -142

STL: +120 BOS: -1.5 (+118)

STL: +1.5 (-142) 7.5

(O: -110 / U: -110) Houston Astros at Seattle Mariners HOU: +116

SEA: -136 HOU: +1.5 (-192)

SEA: -1.5 (+158) 7.5

(O: -110 / U: -110)

Tonight’s Top Matchup: Astros at Mariners

The most intriguing clash on tonight’s schedule features an American League West showdown between the Houston Astros and the Seattle Mariners.

Seattle will hand the ball to probable pitcher Emerson Hancock, who is backed by a dominant Mariners pitching staff that has stifled opponents early this season. As a unit, Seattle’s pitchers boast an elite 2.623 ERA and an outstanding 0.951 WHIP. However, it does stand to reason that Hancock and the Mariners’ arms will be heavily tested by Houston’s probable starter Tatsuya Imai and a dangerous Astros lineup. The Astros have been hitting the ball exceptionally well, carrying a .271 team batting average with 50 extra-base hits and 73 RBIs into tonight’s game.

How to Redeem This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Claiming your sign-up bonus is a straightforward process, and the best part is that no promo code is necessary to unlock the reward. Just follow these simple steps to get started:

Register and Sign Up: Create your new FanDuel Sportsbook account. Make a Deposit: Fund your account with an initial deposit of $5 or more. Place Your First Bet: Wager a minimum of $5 on any market. Whether you want to back the Red Sox on the road or roll with our value pick on the Astros, there is absolutely no odds limit for your first real-money wager. Win and Claim: If your qualifying bet wins, you will be awarded $250 in bonus bets.

All eligible users will receive their $250 in Bonus Bets automatically credited to their accounts within 72 hours of the winning bet’s settlement.