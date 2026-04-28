FanDuel Promo Code: Claim $250 Bonus Any NBA Playoffs, MLB Game Tuesday

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Setting up a new account using the FanDuel promo code offer gives you a $250 bonus offer for tonight’s NBA and NHL postseason games. Your initial $5 wager on any market must settle as a win to unlock your bonuses. Click here to sign up.

FanDuel Promo Code: $250 Bonus Offer

Here is a complete breakdown of the current promotion:

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed New FanDuel User Offer Bet $5, Get $250 in Bonus Bets if Your Bet Wins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Information Verified On April 28th, 2026

This structure provides a distinct mathematical advantage for new FanDuel customers navigating the NBA and NHL postseasons. Because there are no minimum odds restrictions on your qualifying $5 wager, bettors are empowered to identify the heaviest moneyline favorite on the board. By taking a low-risk position on a highly probable outcome—whether that is the Spurs defending their home court or another heavy favorite—you maximize your chances of securing the $250 in bonus bets, providing substantial capital for the remainder of the playoffs.

FanDuel NBA Odds Tonight

Analyzing the betting markets is the first step toward placing a successful qualifying wager. Here is a look at the latest betting odds for tonight’s NBA action:

Game Moneyline Spread Total (O/U) Philadelphia 76ers @ Boston Celtics BOS -490 / PHI +380 BOS -11.5 (-112) / PHI +11.5 (-108) 213.5 (O -106 / U -114) Portland Trail Blazers @ San Antonio Spurs SAS -620 / POR +460 SAS -12.5 (-115) / POR +12.5 (-105) 216.5 (O -110 / U -110)

The highest-leverage matchup on the schedule is Game 5 of the Eastern Conference First Round between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Boston Celtics. Boston enters this clash as a heavy favorite. Their high-efficiency production is driven by Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, who is providing massive statistical coverage with 24.8 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 8.5 assists per contest in this series.

Philadelphia’s counter-strategy relies on Tyrese Maxey and the pivotal status of Joel Embiid. Listed as day-to-day and probable with an abdomen injury, Embiid’s underlying metrics remain elite; he secured 26 points and 10 rebounds in his single appearance this postseason.

Expanding the Board: Tonight’s Stanley Cup Playoff Games

While the NBA offers compelling data points, sharp bettors routinely monitor the entire sports landscape to find the most advantageous qualifying wager. Tonight’s postseason action extends to the ice with a critical slate of NHL Stanley Cup Playoff games. The schedule features:

Bruins vs. Sabres

Wild vs. Stars

Ducks vs. Oilers

Whether you focus your $5 wager on the hardwood or look for a heavy favorite on the ice, the activation requirements for the FanDuel welcome offer remain exactly the same.

Steps To Activate Your FanDuel Promo Code Welcome Offer

Securing this lucrative welcome bonus is a simple, step-by-step process:

Register and Sign Up: Create a new account here with the sportsbook. No specific FanDuel promo code needs to be entered during the registration process to qualify. Make a Deposit: Once your account is verified, fund your bankroll by making a first-time deposit of $5 or more. Place Your Qualifying Bet: Wager a minimum of $5 on any market. With no odds limit for your first real-money wager, selecting a heavy moneyline favorite is a mathematically sound strategy to increase your chances of a successful first ticket. Claim Your Bonus: If your initial $5 bet wins, you will be awarded $250 in bonus bets to use on future wagers.

All eligible users will receive their $250 in bonus bets within 72 hours of the bet settlement, provided the qualifying wager is a winner. Simply find a winning bet to kick off your playoff betting experience and build a robust bankroll for the weeks ahead.