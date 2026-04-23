FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $250 Bonus for NBA, MLB, NHL Playoffs

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services The latest FanDuel promo code welcome offer is perfect for basketball fans, as it allows them to capitalize on tonight’s NBA Playoff games. Bet just $5 on any matchup tonight and unlock $250 in bonus bets if that wager settles as a win. Click here to register.

FanDuel Promo Code: $250 Bonus Offer

Before tip-off, it is critical to understand the precise mechanics of this welcome offer. First-time users can capitalize on this high-leverage opportunity without needing to memorize or manually enter a specific promo code string during registration.

Here is the baseline data for the current promotion:

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed New FanDuel User Offer Bet $5, Get $250 in Bonus Bets if Your Bet Wins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Information Confirmed April 23rd, 2026

This exclusive offer is reserved entirely for new FanDuel customers looking to inject capital into their accounts during the playoffs. To activate the offer, you must create a new account, process an initial deposit, and place a first real-money wager of just $5 on tonight’s games. If your qualifying ticket cashes, FanDuel will reward you with $250 in bonus bets to utilize on future postseason matchups.

From an analytical standpoint, the most advantageous element of this promotion is the complete absence of an odds limit for your first real-money wager. Because there is no minimum odds requirement, you can evaluate the broader postseason slate for the highest-probability outcome. As long as your initial $5 wager settles as a win, the massive $250 bonus payout is triggered.

Activate Your FanDuel NBA Promo Tonight

Evaluating the betting markets is the first step toward a successful conversion. Here is a look at the current odds for tonight’s primary NBA playoff action:

Game Moneyline Spread Total (O/U) New York Knicks at Atlanta Hawks NYK -118 / ATL +100 NYK -1.5 (-104) / ATL +1.5 (-118) 215.5 (O -110 / U -110) Denver Nuggets at Minnesota Timberwolves DEN -134 / MIN +114 DEN -2.5 (-106) / MIN +2.5 (-114) 234.5 (O -105 / U -115)

While the Knicks and Hawks provide excellent value, the marquee matchup on the schedule is the Western Conference clash between the Denver Nuggets and the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Nuggets enter as narrow 2.5-point road favorites, driven by elite offensive efficiency. Nikola Jokić is currently flirting with a triple-double average this postseason, logging an imposing 24.5 points, 14.0 rebounds, and 9.5 assists per game. Jamal Murray has been an equally lethal scoring catalyst, too.

Conversely, the Timberwolves counter with formidable production anchored by Anthony Edwards, who is posting 26.0 points and 9.5 rebounds per contest, alongside Julius Randle adding 20.0 points and 8.0 boards. Edwards’ performance is key. He put up 22 in the Game 1 loss before exploding for 30 in the Game 2 win.

Analyzing Tonight’s Stanley Cup Playoff Games

For bettors who prefer to find their statistical edge on the ice, tonight’s Stanley Cup Playoff slate provides additional inventory to consider for your qualifying wager. Because the FanDuel promo does not restrict you to a specific sport, you can also look to the NHL to find a favorable matchup:

Sabres vs. Bruins

Hurricanes vs. Senators

Avalanche vs. Kings

Targeting a heavy moneyline favorite in any of these postseason matchups is a structurally sound strategy for securing your $250 bonus payout, provided the underlying metrics support the pick.

Activate Your FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Executing this promotional strategy ahead of tonight’s slate requires a simple, systematic approach. Because no specific promo code needs to be typed in, claiming this bonus is a seamless, straightforward process. Follow these exact steps: