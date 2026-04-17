FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $250 Bonus for MLB, NBA Playoffs

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Start a new account using the FanDuel promo code to get $250 in bonus bets credited to your account. This offer arrives at a perfect time with the NBA Play-In Tournament games and the MLB slate. Click here to register.

FanDuel Promo Code For $250 MLB, NBA Bonus

Before committing your first wager to tonight’s action, it is critical to understand the mechanical breakdown of this welcome bonus.

Here is an overview of the current offer details to establish your baseline:

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed New FanDuel User Offer (All other legal sports betting states) Bet $5, Get $250 in Bonus Bets if Your Bet Wins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Information Confirmed April 17th

Once you have locked in your $5 qualifying wager, the result determines if you get the bonus or not. If your initial bet on any matchup settles as a win, your $250 in bonus bets will automatically be credited to your account.

Promo Code Overview

This promotional offer delivers a substantial return without the friction of entering a specific promo code. The premise follows a clear logical path: register a new account, make an initial deposit, and place a first-time real-money wager of at least $5. If that bet wins, you are rewarded with $250 in bonus bets.

The most advantageous feature of this welcome offer is the absence of an odds limit on your qualifying wager. This grants you the strategic freedom to back a heavy moneyline favorite, thereby maximizing your mathematical probability of unlocking the $250 bonus.

With an extensive MLB slate and NBA Play-In games available, the board is full of intriguing data points to target. No matter what market you bet on, the $250 offer strictly rewards new FanDuel customers whose first $5 bet settles as a winner.

Use Your FanDuel MLB Promo Tonight

Matchup Moneyline Runline (Spread) Total (O/U) Texas Rangers @ Seattle Mariners TEX +114 / SEA -134 TEX +1.5 (-210) / SEA -1.5 (+172) 6.5 (O -122 / U +100) Detroit Tigers @ Boston Red Sox DET +108 / BOS -126 DET +1.5 (-200) / BOS -1.5 (+162) 8.0 (O -102 / U -120) Atlanta Braves @ Philadelphia Phillies ATL -112 / PHI -104 ATL -1.5 (+136) / PHI +1.5 (-164) 9.5 (O -104 / U -118) Kansas City Royals @ New York Yankees KC +152 / NYY -180 KC +1.5 (-146) / NYY -1.5 (+122) 8.0 (O -102 / U -120)

The highest-leverage matchup of the night features an elite pitching duel at T-Mobile Park as the Texas Rangers face the Seattle Mariners. Texas sends the historically dominant Jacob deGrom to the mound, supported by a Rangers starting rotation that boasts a staggering 11.00 K/9 rate this season. Seattle counters with ace Logan Gilbert, the anchor of a Mariners starting staff currently holding a highly efficient 3.34 ERA and 1.06 WHIP.

With two top-tier arms isolating the offenses, the total sits at a rock-bottom 6.5 runs. To break through Gilbert, the Rangers will rely on their .308 team OBP and 51 extra-base hits to generate traffic. Conversely, Seattle’s lineup will look for positive regression from their current .268 BABIP against the heavy swing-and-miss stuff of deGrom.

Pivot To The Hardwood: NBA Play-In Tournament Options

While the MLB slate offers plenty of markets, your $5 qualifying wager is not restricted to baseball. Bettors can also deploy this promotional offer on other high-stakes matchups, such as elimination basketball games with Hornets vs. Magic and Warriors vs. Suns tonight

From a predictive modeling perspective, elimination basketball games often feature tighter rotations, heavier reliance on primary scorers, and a slower pace of play down the stretch. If you find a moneyline favorite in these Play-In matchups that aligns with your strategies, utilizing your $5 “bet and get” offer on the NBA hardwood is a highly viable alternative to the diamond.

FanDuel Promo Code: Registration Process

Executing this promotional strategy requires minimal friction. Because absolutely no promo code is necessary to get started, you simply need to follow a systemic, step-by-step process to activate your offer before tonight’s games start:

Sign Up and Register: Create your new account here by registering directly on the FanDuel Sportsbook platform. Make a Deposit: Fund your account with an initial, first-time deposit of $5 or more. Place Your Wager: Place a minimum $5 real-money wager on any eligible matchup tonight. Remember, there is no odds limit for this initial wager, allowing you to mathematically optimize your bet by choosing a heavy favorite or swinging for the fences on an underdog. Collect Your Bonus: If your initial bet wins, your account will be awarded $250 in bonus bets.

Provided the wager is a winner, all new users will receive their $250 in bonus bets within 72 hours of the qualifying bet’s settlement. Analyze the data, identify your highest-confidence $5 play, and lock it in to kickstart your FanDuel bankroll with a significant mathematical edge.