FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $250 Bonus for Knicks-Hawks, NBA Playoff Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Set up your new account with the FanDuel promo code offer to get a chance at $250 in bonus bets for Knicks vs. Hawks or any other game tonight. A winning $5 bet will unlock your reward. Click here to sign up.

FanDuel Promo Code For NBA Playoffs

As the Knicks prepare to battle the Hawks, eligible bettors can capitalize on a welcome bonus designed to maximize early returns. Here is the operational breakdown of the current offer:

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed FanDuel Promo CodeNew FanDuel User Offer Bet $5, Get $250 in Bonus Bets if Your Bet Wins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Promotion Verified April 30th, 2026

From an analytical standpoint, the most valuable component of this FanDuel promo code is the absence of a minimum odds requirement for your first real-money wager. Standard sportsbook promotions often force bettors into volatile markets to qualify for bonuses. Here, new FanDuel customers can back a heavy favorite—absorbing the implied probability advantage of a conservative moneyline pick—without restriction. As long as your $5 wager wins, the $250 bonus is automatically unlocked.

FanDuel NBA Promo Code Tonight

Matchup Moneyline Spread Total (O/U) New York Knicks @ Atlanta Hawks NYK -154 / ATL +130 NYK -2.5 (-114) / ATL +2.5 (-106) 214.5 (O -106 / U -114) Boston Celtics @ Philadelphia 76ers BOS -240 / PHI +198 BOS -6.5 (-110) / PHI +6.5 (-110) 212.5 (O -114 / U -106)

The highest-leverage matchup of the slate features the Boston Celtics visiting the Philadelphia 76ers. Boston enters as a 6.5-point road favorite, a line validated by their dominant +8.3 regular season net rating and a massive 54.8% team rebounding percentage in this series. Boston’s offensive efficiency is anchored by Jaylen Brown, generating 25.8 points per game on 46.5% shooting, alongside Jayson Tatum, who is producing a consistent double-double of 24.6 points and 10.6 rebounds per contest.

The 76ers’ backcourt volume flows through Tyrese Maxey (25.6 points and 6.8 assists per playoff game), but the x-factor is superstar center Joel Embiid. Listed as probable as he manages his surgery recovery, Embiid’s metrics remain elite, averaging 29.5 points and 7 boards in two recent appearances. If you project Embiid’s physical presence to disrupt Boston’s rebounding advantage and alter the tenor of the half-court game, Philadelphia offers tangible underdog value.

Stanley Cup Playoff Betting Opportunities

While the NBA postseason commands significant betting volume tonight, the FanDuel welcome offer is fully applicable across other major markets, including the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs. Bettors looking to diversify their portfolio can apply their qualifying $5 wager or subsequent bonus bets to tonight’s pivotal on-ice matchups. The same mathematical approach applies to the ice: identifying the optimal convergence of probability and potential return to secure your $250 bonus.

Dallas Stars @ Minnesota Wild

Edmonton Oilers @ Anaheim Ducks

Redeem Your FanDuel Promo Code For The Playoffs

Executing this welcome offer requires following a simple, structured process. Complete these steps to claim your bonus:

Register and Sign Up: Create your new sportsbook account here. The primary operational advantage here is that no promo code is necessary during sign-up. Simply proceed through the standard registration and identity verification steps.

Create your new sportsbook account here. The primary operational advantage here is that during sign-up. Simply proceed through the standard registration and identity verification steps. Make a Deposit: Once your account is verified and active, connect an approved payment method to complete a first-time deposit of $5 or more .

Once your account is verified and active, connect an approved payment method to complete a first-time deposit of . Place Your Qualifying Wager: Navigate to the NBA or NHL markets and place a minimum $5 cash wager on any eligible game. Because there is no odds limit tied to this initial bet, you can strategically select a heavy favorite to maximize your probability of triggering the bonus.

Navigate to the NBA or NHL markets and place a minimum cash wager on any eligible game. Because there is tied to this initial bet, you can strategically select a heavy favorite to maximize your probability of triggering the bonus. Claim Your Bonus Bets: Allow the game to conclude. If your initial $5 wager grades as a win, FanDuel will automatically credit your account with $250 in bonus bets.

All eligible new users will receive their $250 bonus allocation within 72 hours of the initial bet settlement, providing ample capital to navigate the remainder of the postseason schedule.