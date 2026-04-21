FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $250 Bonus For 76ers-Celtics, NBA, NHL Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Now is the time to get started with the latest FanDuel promo code welcome offer, as the NBA and NHL postseasons are heating up. When your initial $5 bet on any game wins, you will receive $250 in bonus bets. Click here to register.

FanDuel Promo Code: $250 Bonus Offer

Claiming this sportsbook welcome bonus is designed to be incredibly efficient so you can secure your position before the games start.

Here is a quick breakdown of the welcome offer:

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed New FanDuel User Offer Bet $5, Get $250 Bonus Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating State Information Verified April 21st

You do not need to hunt down or type out a specific promo code to lock in this bonus. Simply opting into the promotion and placing your qualifying $5 wager on any game is all it takes. If your initial bet is a winner, FanDuel will reward you with $250 in bonus bets to use on future matchups.

The standout feature of this exclusive welcome offer for new FanDuel customers is the absence of an odds limit on your initial real-money wager. Bettors are not forced to take on unnecessary risk to qualify. You can leverage this flexibility by backing a massive favorite, such as the Boston Celtics on their home floor, to maximize the probability of your bet cashing. As long as your first bet is successful, the $250 bonus is awarded on top of your standard cash payout, giving you a massive bankroll boost.

FanDuel Tuesday NBA Playoff Odds

Here is the complete schedule and current consensus odds for tonight’s NBA slate. You can use your qualifying wager to back any of these markets:

Matchup Moneyline Spread Total (O/U) Philadelphia 76ers @ Boston Celtics PHI +700 / BOS -1100 PHI +14 (-106) / BOS -14 (-114) 217.5 (O -106 / U -114) Houston Rockets @ Los Angeles Lakers HOU -200 / LAL +168 HOU -5 (-110) / LAL +5 (-110) 207.5 (O -110 / U -110)

The focal point of the night takes place at TD Garden, where the Boston Celtics host the Philadelphia 76ers in a matchup defined by a drastic statistical disparity. Boston has been a statistical juggernaut all year, which was showcased in the Game 1 win. The 76ers are also without star center Joel Embiid due to an abdomen injury.

Boston’s offensive efficiency is driven by elite individual performances. Jayson Tatum scored 25 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in game 1 while shooting an incredibly efficient 52.9% from the floor. Fellow wing Jaylen Brown added 26 points. To keep this game within the massive 14-point spread, Tyrese Maxey will have to shoulder an unsustainable offensive burden for Philadelphia. Maxey is coming off a 21-point, 8 assist game, but overcoming Boston’s defensive pressure will be a tall order.

Tonight’s Stanley Cup Playoff Games

While the NBA slate presents excellent value, bettors should also note that the Stanley Cup Playoffs continue tonight. If you prefer to deploy your qualifying wager on the ice, FanDuel provides betting markets for the following playoff matchups:

Canadiens vs. Lightning

Bruins vs. Sabres

Mammoth vs. Golden Knights

Kings vs. Avalanche

Secure Your FanDuel Promo Code Welcome Offer

The activation process is designed for maximum efficiency. Follow these specific steps to claim your welcome bonus: