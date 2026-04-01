FanDuel Arkansas Promo Code: Claim Extended $300 Welcome Bonus for NBA, MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services If you’re looking for a real chance at a nice pay day in Arkansas, FanDuel has released an exclusive welcome offer for new customers in the state. Unlock the current FanDuel Arkansas promo code offer here and secure a massive “Bet $5, Get $300” bonus.

You can use this bonus on tonight’s NBA matchups, upcoming MLB games, or even the Final Four.

FanDuel Arkansas Promo Code for NBA Games This Week

Before the Celtics and Heat tip off on Wednesday, let me show you exactly what we’re looking at with this exclusive welcome bonus. There’s nothing better than hitting the hardwood with some extra house money. Grabbing this offer is simple, letting us focus on the real strategy—picking winners—instead of jumping through hoops.

Here is a quick breakdown of the current offer so you are fully prepped for tonight:

FanDuel Arkansas Promo Code No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $5, Get a $300 Bonus Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Arkansas. Date Last Verified April 1, 2026

As I mentioned, this exclusive Arkansas promotion is strictly for new FanDuel customers. All you need to do is place a $5 qualifying wager, and you’ll unlock a $300 bonus. It’s the perfect way to build your bankroll right out of the gate. Whether you want to bet the moneyline on the Celtics, play the spread on the Heat, or pivot over to the MLB or Final Four action, this bonus gives you the flexibility to chase bigger payouts with confidence.

NBA Betting Odds on Wednesday Night

When I’m handicapping a slate, I always start by checking the consensus lines. Here is a look at the current odds for tonight’s NBA schedule on ESPN:

Matchup Spread Moneyline Total (O/U) Boston Celtics @ Miami Heat BOS -5 (-112) / MIA +5 (-108) BOS -204 / MIA +170 228.5 (O -111 / U -109) San Antonio Spurs @ Golden State Warriors SAS -13.5 (-110) / GSW +13.5 (-109) SAS -885 / GSW +598 226.5 (O -109 / U -111)

The biggest matchup of the night features the Boston Celtics traveling to take on the Miami Heat. The morning line has the Celtics as 5-point road favorites, backed by a potent offense boasting a 116.0 offensive rating. Jaylen Brown has been spectacular for Boston, pouring in 28.6 points and grabbing 7.1 rebounds per game. He is getting elite support from Jayson Tatum, who averages 20.9 points and 9.1 boards per night.

On the other side of the court, the Heat are leaning on Bam Adebayo to control the interior. Adebayo is a double-double machine right now, averaging 20.1 points and 10.0 rebounds per contest. Miami manages to secure 50.0% of available rebounds, but they will desperately need every single one to counter Boston’s league-leading 52.8% team rebounding rate.

If you’re wondering how the math works when I’m placing these bets, here is what a standard $10 wager looks like on this Eastern Conference clash:

Moneyline:

A $10 bet on the Celtics (-204) nets a $4.90 profit (total payout of $14.90).

nets a $4.90 profit (total payout of $14.90). A $10 bet on the Heat (+170) nets a $17.00 profit (total payout of $27.00).

Spread:

A $10 bet on Boston -5 (-112) yields an $8.93 profit (total payout of $18.93).

yields an $8.93 profit (total payout of $18.93). A $10 bet on Miami +5 (-108) yields a $9.26 profit (total payout of $19.26).

Unlocking the FanDuel Promo Code Offer in Arkansas

Getting started with this exclusive welcome bonus ahead of tonight’s Celtics vs. Heat matchup is incredibly straightforward. First and foremost, absolutely no FanDuel Arkansas promo code is necessary to enter. To claim this bonus, you just need to register a new account here.

Once you have signed up and placed your qualifying $5 wager, you’ll be set to receive your $300 bonus. We’re in this together, so to ensure you get the absolute most out of this massive payday, keep these important activation conditions in mind:

No Code Required: Simply create your new account to automatically qualify for the promotion.

Simply create your new account to automatically qualify for the promotion. Betting Flexibility: Your bonus can be applied to any wager of your choice—from tonight’s April 1 showdown in Miami to MLB games and the Final Four.

Your bonus can be applied to any wager of your choice—from tonight’s April 1 showdown in Miami to MLB games and the Final Four. Maximum Value: You get a flat $300 bonus simply for making your qualifying $5 bet as a new user in Arkansas.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.