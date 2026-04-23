Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Claim $200 Bonus in FanCash for NBA Playoffs

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Go all in on the NBA, NHL, MLB or any other sport this week with the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offer. This is an opportunity for most players to bet $20 to get $200 in FanCash. Click here to start signing up.







Take a quick look at the current state-by-state options on Fanatics Sportsbook:

Bet $20, Get $200 in FanCash (AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, VA, VT, WV or WY)

(AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, VA, VT, WV or WY) $1,000 in Bet Matches (AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, VA, VT, WV or WY)

(AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, VA, VT, WV or WY) Bet and Get Up to $250 in FanCash (NY Only)

(NY Only) Five Days of 100% Profit Boosts (IL or NY)

Redeem this Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offer and turn a $20 bet into $200 in FanCash.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code Delivers $200 in FanCash

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code No Code Required – Sign Up Through the Links on This Page New User Offer Bet $20, Get $200 FanCash

$1,000 in Bet Matches

Bet and Get Up to $250 in FanCash (NY Only)

Five Days of 100% Profit Boosts (IL or NY) Terms and Conditions 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On April 23, 2026 Information Confirmed By WTOP

It won’t take long for players to sign up and start reaping the rewards. Remember, most new players will be eligible for $200 in FanCash. Think of this as a head start on a full night of sports action.

The NBA Playoffs and NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs continue with multiple games. Not to mention, there are tons of options in the MLB as well. NFL fans in select states can even place wagers on the draft this weekend.

How to Sign Up With This Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code Offer

Creating a new account on Fanatics Sportsbook is a breeze. First things first, it’s important to note that players won’t need to manually enter a promo code to unlock these offers. Follow these steps to get in on the action:

Click on any of the links on this page to start signing up. This will redirect players to a sign-up landing page.

Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new user profile.

Using any of the payment methods, make a cash deposit to qualify for these offers.

From there, place a bet on the NBA, NHL, MLB, NFL Draft or any other available market. This is an opportunity for players to start locking in FanCash.

NBA Playoffs Betting Preview, Odds

The NBA Playoffs continue with a full slate of games. The Knicks are looking to bounce back after a late-game collapse against the Hawks in Game 2. That is one of three matchups to choose from. Here is a quick look at the current NBA spreads on Fanatics Sportsbook for Thursday night (odds are subject to change before tip-off):