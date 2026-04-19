ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP: Get $1,000 theScore Bet Bonus for NBA, NHL, MLB Games

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New customers can claim an exclusive offer for today’s NBA postseason action: get a $1,000 Bet Reset if your first wager falls short by signing up with the ESPN BET promo code WTOP, which is now theScore Bet.







It goes without saying that the recent transition from theScore Bet to ESPN BET brings massive opportunities to the sports betting market, and we put a lot of stock in finding early value.

By unlocking the latest ESPN BET promo code, eligible users receive a $1,000 Bet Reset. This allows you to wager up to $1,000 on your first bet and receive 100% of your wager back in bonus bets if it loses.

ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP for $1,000 theScore Bet NBA Bonus

Before the Phoenix Suns take on the Oklahoma City Thunder on April 19, 2026, ensure you are fully prepared to capitalize on your welcome bonus. As you track the 2025 Postseason action leading up to the 3:30 PM ET tip-off, here is a quick breakdown of the promotional details available to new users:

ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP New theScore Bet User Offer $1,000 Bet Reset Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified April 19th, 2026

ESPN BET Welcome Offer Overview

With the rebrand to ESPN BET complete, the platform is offering a generous First Bet Reset up to $1,000 across all participating legal sports betting states. It does stand to reason that bettors need flexibility, and this promotion delivers exactly that.

With no opt-in required, new ESPN BET customers can place a first cash wager on any available market—such as today’s April 19 playoff showdowns—and get 100% of their wager back, up to $1,000, in bonus bets if their wager loses. You do not need to risk the full $1,000 to participate; you can bet any lesser amount and still receive 100% of it back if your bet is unsuccessful. Should your initial wager fall short, the refund is credited to your account within 72 hours. The refund is smartly divided into five separate bonus bets, each valued at 20% of your eligible stake. These bonus bets must be utilized within 7 days of receipt, giving you plenty of ammunition to attack the rest of the weekly NBA slate.

Use the ESPN BET NBA Bonus Today

Phoenix Suns at Oklahoma City Thunder: Spread: OKC -14.5 / PHX +14.5 | Total: O/U 215.5

Spread: OKC -14.5 / PHX +14.5 | Total: O/U 215.5 Philadelphia 76ers at Boston Celtics: Spread: BOS -12.5 / PHI +12.5 | Total: O/U 213.5

Odds are provided by theScore Bet and are accurate as of April 19, 2026.

When analyzing today’s board to find the best bet, the lines indicate dominant home-court advantages. While looking at the regular season, the market clearly respects Oklahoma City and Boston today. The Thunder are laying a steep 14.5 points against the Suns, while the Celtics are favored by 12.5 points over the 76ers. Both games project as defensive battles, with totals hovering at a modest 215.5 and 213.5, respectively.

How to Redeem the ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP for theScore Bet Bonus

Getting started with your welcome bonus ahead of today’s 3:30 PM ET tip-off is a straightforward process. Whether you are backing the Phoenix Suns or the Oklahoma City Thunder, follow these simple steps to claim your offer:

Download the App: Navigate to your device’s app store and download the ESPN BET app (formerly theScore Bet). Register Your Account: Create and register a new account by providing standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, and email address) to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, you must enter the promo code WTOP. This step is required to ensure your account is flagged for the welcome bonus.

Once your account is successfully created and verified, you are ready to utilize the $1,000 Bet Reset. Simply make a first deposit using one of ESPN BET’s secure payment methods, and place your first real cash wager—up to $1,000—on any market. If this initial wager loses, you will receive your stake back in bonus bets, keeping you in the game for the rest of the NBA playoffs.