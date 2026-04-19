All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Wheeling
|72
|46
|20
|3
|3
|98
|231
|175
|Maine
|72
|42
|21
|6
|3
|93
|223
|177
|Adirondack
|72
|37
|24
|10
|1
|85
|213
|216
|Reading
|72
|36
|26
|8
|2
|82
|199
|205
|Trois-Rivieres
|72
|35
|30
|3
|4
|77
|207
|203
|Worcester
|72
|35
|30
|5
|2
|77
|196
|213
|Norfolk
|72
|30
|38
|4
|0
|64
|211
|250
|Greensboro
|72
|19
|46
|6
|1
|45
|184
|276
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|72
|49
|13
|7
|3
|108
|245
|142
|South Carolina
|72
|45
|23
|1
|3
|94
|223
|204
|Atlanta
|72
|44
|23
|4
|1
|93
|209
|182
|Savannah
|72
|35
|33
|3
|1
|74
|209
|208
|Jacksonville
|70
|27
|32
|8
|3
|65
|178
|230
|Orlando
|71
|29
|37
|4
|1
|63
|181
|223
|Greenville
|71
|27
|35
|7
|2
|63
|188
|220
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Fort Wayne
|70
|45
|17
|10
|0
|100
|250
|189
|Toledo
|72
|43
|17
|7
|5
|98
|253
|198
|Bloomington
|72
|38
|30
|2
|3
|79
|228
|222
|Indy
|72
|33
|28
|10
|1
|79
|183
|193
|Kalamazoo
|72
|36
|30
|3
|3
|78
|228
|246
|Cincinnati
|72
|35
|32
|4
|1
|75
|217
|248
|Iowa
|72
|24
|40
|5
|3
|56
|188
|252
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Kansas City
|72
|55
|12
|3
|2
|115
|255
|159
|Allen
|72
|43
|23
|6
|0
|92
|268
|209
|Idaho
|72
|42
|23
|6
|1
|91
|251
|219
|Tahoe
|72
|35
|30
|4
|3
|77
|257
|260
|Utah
|72
|30
|32
|9
|1
|70
|237
|255
|Rapid City
|72
|29
|36
|6
|1
|65
|223
|261
|Tulsa
|72
|29
|38
|5
|0
|63
|196
|255
|Wichita
|72
|25
|35
|7
|4
|62
|198
|239
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Games
Trois-Rivieres 6, Maine 0
Kalamazoo 4, Cincinnati 1
South Carolina 6, Orlando 0
Worcester 3, Adirondack 2
Florida 3, Reading 2
Tulsa 7, Wichita 6
Indy 4, Wheeling 3
Bloomington 5, Iowa 2
Allen 2, Kansas City 1
Tahoe 6, Rapid City 4
Sunday’s Games
Norfolk 6, Greensboro 3
Atlanta 5, Greenville 3
Worcester 4, Adirondack 3
Fort Wayne 4, Kalamazoo 3
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
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