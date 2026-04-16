All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Wheeling
|70
|46
|18
|3
|3
|98
|226
|166
|Maine
|71
|42
|20
|6
|3
|93
|223
|171
|Reading
|70
|36
|24
|8
|2
|82
|196
|198
|Adirondack
|69
|36
|24
|8
|1
|81
|201
|204
|Trois-Rivieres
|70
|34
|29
|3
|4
|75
|196
|196
|Worcester
|70
|33
|30
|5
|2
|73
|189
|208
|Norfolk
|70
|28
|38
|4
|0
|60
|202
|247
|Greensboro
|70
|19
|44
|6
|1
|45
|181
|267
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|70
|47
|13
|7
|3
|104
|238
|139
|Atlanta
|71
|43
|23
|4
|1
|91
|204
|179
|South Carolina
|70
|43
|23
|1
|3
|90
|211
|201
|Savannah
|71
|35
|32
|3
|1
|74
|206
|202
|Jacksonville
|69
|27
|32
|8
|2
|64
|174
|225
|Orlando
|70
|29
|36
|4
|1
|63
|181
|217
|Greenville
|69
|26
|34
|7
|2
|61
|180
|211
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Fort Wayne
|69
|44
|17
|10
|0
|98
|246
|186
|Toledo
|71
|42
|17
|7
|5
|96
|248
|196
|Bloomington
|70
|37
|29
|2
|3
|77
|220
|216
|Indy
|71
|32
|28
|10
|1
|77
|179
|190
|Cincinnati
|70
|35
|30
|4
|1
|75
|212
|239
|Kalamazoo
|69
|34
|29
|3
|3
|74
|216
|237
|Iowa
|70
|23
|39
|5
|3
|54
|182
|244
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Kansas City
|70
|55
|11
|2
|2
|114
|253
|154
|Idaho
|72
|42
|23
|6
|1
|91
|251
|219
|Allen
|70
|41
|23
|6
|0
|88
|263
|206
|Tahoe
|70
|34
|30
|3
|3
|74
|248
|252
|Utah
|72
|30
|32
|9
|1
|70
|237
|255
|Rapid City
|70
|28
|35
|6
|1
|63
|215
|252
|Wichita
|70
|25
|34
|6
|4
|61
|190
|229
|Tulsa
|70
|27
|38
|5
|0
|59
|186
|248
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Wednesday’s Games
Worcester 3, Maine 1
Fort Wayne 4, Indy 3
Bloomington 4, Iowa 3
Thursday’s Games
Greensboro 6, Norfolk 2
Toledo 4, Fort Wayne 1
Friday’s Games
Norfolk at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
South Carolina at Savannah, 7 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Wheeling at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Reading at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Iowa at Bloomington, 8 p.m.
Allen at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Tahoe at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Maine at Trois-Rivieres, 3 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Cincinnati, 4:05 p.m.
Adirondack at Worcester, 6:05 p.m.
Orlando at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.
Reading at Florida, 7 p.m.
Tulsa at Wichita, 7:05 p.m.
Indy at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Iowa at Bloomington, 8 p.m.
Kansas City at Allen, 8:10 p.m.
Tahoe at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Norfolk at Greensboro, 3 p.m.
Adirondack at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Fort Wayne, 5:05 p.m.
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