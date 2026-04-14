Live Radio
Home » Sports » ECHL Glance

ECHL Glance

The Associated Press

April 14, 2026, 10:11 AM

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Wheeling 70 46 18 3 3 98 226 166
Maine 70 42 19 6 3 93 222 168
Reading 70 36 24 8 2 82 196 198
Adirondack 69 36 24 8 1 81 201 204
Trois-Rivieres 70 34 29 3 4 75 196 196
Worcester 69 32 30 5 2 71 186 207
Norfolk 69 28 37 4 0 60 200 241
Greensboro 69 18 44 6 1 43 175 265

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 70 47 13 7 3 104 238 139
Atlanta 71 43 23 4 1 91 204 179
South Carolina 70 43 23 1 3 90 211 201
Savannah 71 35 32 3 1 74 206 202
Jacksonville 69 27 32 8 2 64 174 225
Orlando 70 29 36 4 1 63 181 217
Greenville 69 26 34 7 2 61 180 211

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Fort Wayne 67 43 16 10 0 96 241 179
Toledo 70 41 17 7 5 94 244 195
Cincinnati 70 35 30 4 1 75 212 239
Kalamazoo 69 34 29 3 3 74 216 237
Indy 69 32 28 9 1 74 176 186
Bloomington 68 36 29 2 3 73 216 213
Iowa 69 23 39 4 3 53 179 240

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Kansas City 70 55 11 2 2 114 253 154
Idaho 72 42 23 6 1 91 251 219
Allen 70 41 23 6 0 88 263 206
Tahoe 70 34 30 3 3 74 248 252
Utah 72 30 32 9 1 70 237 255
Rapid City 70 28 35 6 1 63 215 252
Wichita 70 25 34 6 4 61 190 229
Tulsa 70 27 38 5 0 59 186 248

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Worcester at Maine, 7 p.m.

Indy at Fort Wayne, 7:35 p.m.

Bloomington at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Norfolk at Greensboro, 10:30 a.m.

Toledo at Fort Wayne, 7:35 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Iowa at Bloomington, 8 p.m.

Allen at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up