All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Wheeling
|70
|46
|18
|3
|3
|98
|226
|166
|Maine
|70
|42
|19
|6
|3
|93
|222
|168
|Reading
|70
|36
|24
|8
|2
|82
|196
|198
|Adirondack
|69
|36
|24
|8
|1
|81
|201
|204
|Trois-Rivieres
|70
|34
|29
|3
|4
|75
|196
|196
|Worcester
|69
|32
|30
|5
|2
|71
|186
|207
|Norfolk
|69
|28
|37
|4
|0
|60
|200
|241
|Greensboro
|69
|18
|44
|6
|1
|43
|175
|265
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|70
|47
|13
|7
|3
|104
|238
|139
|Atlanta
|71
|43
|23
|4
|1
|91
|204
|179
|South Carolina
|70
|43
|23
|1
|3
|90
|211
|201
|Savannah
|71
|35
|32
|3
|1
|74
|206
|202
|Jacksonville
|69
|27
|32
|8
|2
|64
|174
|225
|Orlando
|70
|29
|36
|4
|1
|63
|181
|217
|Greenville
|69
|26
|34
|7
|2
|61
|180
|211
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Fort Wayne
|67
|43
|16
|10
|0
|96
|241
|179
|Toledo
|70
|41
|17
|7
|5
|94
|244
|195
|Cincinnati
|70
|35
|30
|4
|1
|75
|212
|239
|Kalamazoo
|69
|34
|29
|3
|3
|74
|216
|237
|Indy
|69
|32
|28
|9
|1
|74
|176
|186
|Bloomington
|68
|36
|29
|2
|3
|73
|216
|213
|Iowa
|69
|23
|39
|4
|3
|53
|179
|240
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Kansas City
|70
|55
|11
|2
|2
|114
|253
|154
|Idaho
|72
|42
|23
|6
|1
|91
|251
|219
|Allen
|70
|41
|23
|6
|0
|88
|263
|206
|Tahoe
|70
|34
|30
|3
|3
|74
|248
|252
|Utah
|72
|30
|32
|9
|1
|70
|237
|255
|Rapid City
|70
|28
|35
|6
|1
|63
|215
|252
|Wichita
|70
|25
|34
|6
|4
|61
|190
|229
|Tulsa
|70
|27
|38
|5
|0
|59
|186
|248
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
Worcester at Maine, 7 p.m.
Indy at Fort Wayne, 7:35 p.m.
Bloomington at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Norfolk at Greensboro, 10:30 a.m.
Toledo at Fort Wayne, 7:35 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Trois-Rivieres at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Wheeling at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Iowa at Bloomington, 8 p.m.
Allen at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
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