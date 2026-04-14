All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Wheeling 70 46 18 3…

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Wheeling 70 46 18 3 3 98 226 166 Maine 70 42 19 6 3 93 222 168 Reading 70 36 24 8 2 82 196 198 Adirondack 69 36 24 8 1 81 201 204 Trois-Rivieres 70 34 29 3 4 75 196 196 Worcester 69 32 30 5 2 71 186 207 Norfolk 69 28 37 4 0 60 200 241 Greensboro 69 18 44 6 1 43 175 265

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 70 47 13 7 3 104 238 139 Atlanta 71 43 23 4 1 91 204 179 South Carolina 70 43 23 1 3 90 211 201 Savannah 71 35 32 3 1 74 206 202 Jacksonville 69 27 32 8 2 64 174 225 Orlando 70 29 36 4 1 63 181 217 Greenville 69 26 34 7 2 61 180 211

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Fort Wayne 67 43 16 10 0 96 241 179 Toledo 70 41 17 7 5 94 244 195 Cincinnati 70 35 30 4 1 75 212 239 Kalamazoo 69 34 29 3 3 74 216 237 Indy 69 32 28 9 1 74 176 186 Bloomington 68 36 29 2 3 73 216 213 Iowa 69 23 39 4 3 53 179 240

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Kansas City 70 55 11 2 2 114 253 154 Idaho 72 42 23 6 1 91 251 219 Allen 70 41 23 6 0 88 263 206 Tahoe 70 34 30 3 3 74 248 252 Utah 72 30 32 9 1 70 237 255 Rapid City 70 28 35 6 1 63 215 252 Wichita 70 25 34 6 4 61 190 229 Tulsa 70 27 38 5 0 59 186 248

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Worcester at Maine, 7 p.m.

Indy at Fort Wayne, 7:35 p.m.

Bloomington at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Norfolk at Greensboro, 10:30 a.m.

Toledo at Fort Wayne, 7:35 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Iowa at Bloomington, 8 p.m.

Allen at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

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