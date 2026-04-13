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ECHL Glance

The Associated Press

April 13, 2026, 10:10 AM

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Wheeling 70 46 18 3 3 98 226 166
Maine 70 42 19 6 3 93 222 168
Reading 70 36 24 8 2 82 196 198
Adirondack 69 36 24 8 1 81 201 204
Trois-Rivieres 70 34 29 3 4 75 196 196
Worcester 69 32 30 5 2 71 186 207
Norfolk 69 28 37 4 0 60 200 241
Greensboro 69 18 44 6 1 43 175 265

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 70 47 13 7 3 104 238 139
Atlanta 71 43 23 4 1 91 204 179
South Carolina 70 43 23 1 3 90 211 201
Savannah 71 35 32 3 1 74 206 202
Jacksonville 69 27 32 8 2 64 174 225
Orlando 70 29 36 4 1 63 181 217
Greenville 69 26 34 7 2 61 180 211

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Fort Wayne 67 43 16 10 0 96 241 179
Toledo 70 41 17 7 5 94 244 195
Cincinnati 70 35 30 4 1 75 212 239
Kalamazoo 69 34 29 3 3 74 216 237
Indy 69 32 28 9 1 74 176 186
Bloomington 68 36 29 2 3 73 216 213
Iowa 69 23 39 4 3 53 179 240

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Kansas City 70 55 11 2 2 114 253 154
Idaho 72 42 23 6 1 91 251 219
Allen 70 41 23 6 0 88 263 206
Tahoe 70 34 30 3 3 74 248 252
Utah 72 30 32 9 1 70 237 255
Rapid City 70 28 35 6 1 63 215 252
Wichita 70 25 34 6 4 61 190 229
Tulsa 70 27 38 5 0 59 186 248

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

Kalamazoo 2, Cincinnati 1

Maine 2, Norfolk 1

Orlando 7, Jacksonville 4

Savannah 4, Atlanta 2

Trois-Rivieres 5, Adirondack 1

Wheeling 2, Reading 1

Worcester 8, Greensboro 1

Allen 6, Wichita 3

Bloomington 4, Greenville 0

Indy 4, Iowa 3

Idaho 7, Tulsa 3

Fort Wayne 5, Toledo 4

Rapid City 5, Utah 4

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Worcester at Maine, 7 p.m.

Indy at Fort Wayne, 7:35 p.m.

Bloomington at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Norfolk at Greensboro, 10:30 a.m.

Toledo at Fort Wayne, 7:35 p.m.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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