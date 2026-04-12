All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Wheeling
|70
|46
|18
|3
|3
|98
|226
|166
|Maine
|70
|42
|19
|6
|3
|93
|222
|168
|Reading
|70
|36
|24
|8
|2
|82
|196
|198
|Adirondack
|69
|36
|24
|8
|1
|81
|201
|204
|Trois-Rivieres
|70
|34
|29
|3
|4
|75
|196
|196
|Worcester
|69
|32
|30
|5
|2
|71
|186
|207
|Norfolk
|69
|28
|37
|4
|0
|60
|200
|241
|Greensboro
|69
|18
|44
|6
|1
|43
|175
|265
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|70
|47
|13
|7
|3
|104
|238
|139
|Atlanta
|71
|43
|23
|4
|1
|91
|204
|179
|South Carolina
|70
|43
|23
|1
|3
|90
|211
|201
|Savannah
|71
|35
|32
|3
|1
|74
|206
|202
|Jacksonville
|69
|27
|32
|8
|2
|64
|174
|225
|Orlando
|70
|29
|36
|4
|1
|63
|181
|217
|Greenville
|69
|26
|34
|7
|2
|61
|180
|211
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Fort Wayne
|67
|43
|16
|10
|0
|96
|241
|179
|Toledo
|70
|41
|17
|7
|5
|94
|244
|195
|Cincinnati
|70
|35
|30
|4
|1
|75
|212
|239
|Kalamazoo
|69
|34
|29
|3
|3
|74
|216
|237
|Indy
|69
|32
|28
|9
|1
|74
|176
|186
|Bloomington
|68
|36
|29
|2
|3
|73
|216
|213
|Iowa
|69
|23
|39
|4
|3
|53
|179
|240
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Kansas City
|70
|55
|11
|2
|2
|114
|253
|154
|Idaho
|72
|42
|23
|6
|1
|91
|251
|219
|Allen
|70
|41
|23
|6
|0
|88
|263
|206
|Tahoe
|70
|34
|30
|3
|3
|74
|248
|252
|Utah
|72
|30
|32
|9
|1
|70
|237
|255
|Rapid City
|70
|28
|35
|6
|1
|63
|215
|252
|Wichita
|70
|25
|34
|6
|4
|61
|190
|229
|Tulsa
|70
|27
|38
|5
|0
|59
|186
|248
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Games
Toledo 5, Cincinnati 4
Fort Wayne 6, Kalamazoo 2
Maine 7, Norfolk 2
Atlanta 5, Jacksonville 4
Florida 5, South Carolina 0
Iowa 4, Indy 3
Orlando 2, Savannah 0
Trois-Rivieres 6, Adirondack 3
Wheeling 6, Reading 2
Worcester 3, Greensboro 1
Bloomington 3, Greenville 2
Kansas City 4, Wichita 3
Idaho 4, Tulsa 1
Tahoe 4, Allen 3
Utah 2, Rapid City 1
Sunday’s Games
Kalamazoo 2, Cincinnati 1
Maine 2, Norfolk 1
Orlando 7, Jacksonville 4
Savannah 4, Atlanta 2
Trois-Rivieres 5, Adirondack 1
Wheeling 2, Reading 1
Worcester 8, Greensboro 1
Allen 6, Wichita 3
Bloomington 4, Greenville 0
Indy 4, Iowa 3
Idaho 7, Tulsa 3
Fort Wayne 5, Toledo 4
Rapid City 5, Utah 4
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
Worcester at Maine, 7 p.m.
Indy at Fort Wayne, 7:35 p.m.
Bloomington at Iowa, 8 p.m.
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