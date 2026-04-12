All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Wheeling
|69
|45
|18
|3
|3
|96
|224
|165
|Maine
|69
|41
|19
|6
|3
|91
|220
|167
|Adirondack
|68
|36
|23
|8
|1
|81
|200
|199
|Reading
|69
|36
|24
|7
|2
|81
|195
|196
|Trois-Rivieres
|69
|33
|29
|3
|4
|73
|191
|195
|Worcester
|68
|31
|30
|5
|2
|69
|178
|206
|Norfolk
|68
|28
|36
|4
|0
|60
|199
|239
|Greensboro
|68
|18
|43
|6
|1
|43
|174
|257
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|70
|47
|13
|7
|3
|104
|238
|139
|Atlanta
|70
|43
|22
|4
|1
|91
|202
|175
|South Carolina
|70
|43
|23
|1
|3
|90
|211
|201
|Savannah
|70
|34
|32
|3
|1
|72
|202
|200
|Jacksonville
|68
|27
|31
|8
|2
|64
|170
|218
|Greenville
|68
|26
|33
|7
|2
|61
|180
|207
|Orlando
|69
|28
|36
|4
|1
|61
|174
|213
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Fort Wayne
|66
|42
|16
|10
|0
|94
|236
|175
|Toledo
|69
|41
|16
|7
|5
|94
|240
|190
|Cincinnati
|69
|35
|29
|4
|1
|75
|211
|237
|Kalamazoo
|68
|33
|29
|3
|3
|72
|214
|236
|Indy
|68
|31
|28
|9
|1
|72
|172
|183
|Bloomington
|67
|35
|29
|2
|3
|71
|212
|213
|Iowa
|68
|23
|39
|4
|2
|52
|176
|236
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Kansas City
|70
|55
|11
|2
|2
|114
|253
|154
|Idaho
|71
|41
|23
|6
|1
|89
|244
|216
|Allen
|69
|40
|23
|6
|0
|86
|257
|203
|Tahoe
|70
|34
|30
|3
|3
|74
|248
|252
|Utah
|71
|30
|32
|8
|1
|69
|233
|250
|Rapid City
|69
|27
|35
|6
|1
|61
|210
|248
|Wichita
|69
|25
|33
|6
|4
|61
|187
|223
|Tulsa
|69
|27
|37
|5
|0
|59
|183
|241
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Games
Adirondack 4, Trois-Rivieres 3
Reading 3, Wheeling 2
Worcester 5, Greensboro 4
Orlando 4, Atlanta 3
Cincinnati 4, Toledo 3
Maine 6, Norfolk 3
Florida 4, South Carolina 1
Fort Wayne 5, Kalamazoo 1
Indy 2, Iowa 1
Kansas City 5, Wichita 2
Tulsa 3, Idaho 1
Allen 6, Tahoe 2
Utah 6, Rapid City 3
Savannah at Jacksonville, ppd
Saturday’s Games
Toledo 5, Cincinnati 4
Fort Wayne 6, Kalamazoo 2
Maine 7, Norfolk 2
Atlanta 5, Jacksonville 4
Florida 5, South Carolina 0
Iowa 4, Indy 3
Orlando 2, Savannah 0
Trois-Rivieres 6, Adirondack 3
Wheeling 6, Reading 2
Worcester 3, Greensboro 1
Bloomington 3, Greenville 2
Kansas City 4, Wichita 3
Idaho 4, Tulsa 1
Tahoe 4, Allen 3
Utah 2, Rapid City 1
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta at Savannah, 3 p.m.
Cincinnati at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.
Norfolk at Maine, 3 p.m.
Orlando at Jacksonville, 3 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Adirondack, 3 p.m.
Wheeling at Reading, 3 p.m.
Worcester at Greensboro, 3 p.m.
Allen at Wichita, 3:05 p.m.
Bloomington at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.
Indy at Iowa, 4 p.m.
Idaho at Tulsa, 4:05 p.m.
Toledo at Fort Wayne, 5:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Utah, 5:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
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