All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Wheeling 69 45 18 3…

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Wheeling 69 45 18 3 3 96 224 165 Maine 69 41 19 6 3 91 220 167 Adirondack 68 36 23 8 1 81 200 199 Reading 69 36 24 7 2 81 195 196 Trois-Rivieres 69 33 29 3 4 73 191 195 Worcester 68 31 30 5 2 69 178 206 Norfolk 68 28 36 4 0 60 199 239 Greensboro 68 18 43 6 1 43 174 257

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 70 47 13 7 3 104 238 139 Atlanta 70 43 22 4 1 91 202 175 South Carolina 70 43 23 1 3 90 211 201 Savannah 70 34 32 3 1 72 202 200 Jacksonville 68 27 31 8 2 64 170 218 Greenville 68 26 33 7 2 61 180 207 Orlando 69 28 36 4 1 61 174 213

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Fort Wayne 66 42 16 10 0 94 236 175 Toledo 69 41 16 7 5 94 240 190 Cincinnati 69 35 29 4 1 75 211 237 Kalamazoo 68 33 29 3 3 72 214 236 Indy 68 31 28 9 1 72 172 183 Bloomington 67 35 29 2 3 71 212 213 Iowa 68 23 39 4 2 52 176 236

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Kansas City 70 55 11 2 2 114 253 154 Idaho 71 41 23 6 1 89 244 216 Allen 69 40 23 6 0 86 257 203 Tahoe 70 34 30 3 3 74 248 252 Utah 71 30 32 8 1 69 233 250 Rapid City 69 27 35 6 1 61 210 248 Wichita 69 25 33 6 4 61 187 223 Tulsa 69 27 37 5 0 59 183 241

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Adirondack 4, Trois-Rivieres 3

Reading 3, Wheeling 2

Worcester 5, Greensboro 4

Orlando 4, Atlanta 3

Cincinnati 4, Toledo 3

Maine 6, Norfolk 3

Florida 4, South Carolina 1

Fort Wayne 5, Kalamazoo 1

Indy 2, Iowa 1

Kansas City 5, Wichita 2

Tulsa 3, Idaho 1

Allen 6, Tahoe 2

Utah 6, Rapid City 3

Savannah at Jacksonville, ppd

Saturday’s Games

Toledo 5, Cincinnati 4

Fort Wayne 6, Kalamazoo 2

Maine 7, Norfolk 2

Atlanta 5, Jacksonville 4

Florida 5, South Carolina 0

Iowa 4, Indy 3

Orlando 2, Savannah 0

Trois-Rivieres 6, Adirondack 3

Wheeling 6, Reading 2

Worcester 3, Greensboro 1

Bloomington 3, Greenville 2

Kansas City 4, Wichita 3

Idaho 4, Tulsa 1

Tahoe 4, Allen 3

Utah 2, Rapid City 1

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta at Savannah, 3 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.

Norfolk at Maine, 3 p.m.

Orlando at Jacksonville, 3 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Adirondack, 3 p.m.

Wheeling at Reading, 3 p.m.

Worcester at Greensboro, 3 p.m.

Allen at Wichita, 3:05 p.m.

Bloomington at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Indy at Iowa, 4 p.m.

Idaho at Tulsa, 4:05 p.m.

Toledo at Fort Wayne, 5:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Utah, 5:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

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