Dutch forward Justin Kluivert ‘in a rush’ for Bournemouth return before World Cup

BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — Netherlands forward Justin Kluivert is “in a rush” to return from knee surgery in time for…

BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — Netherlands forward Justin Kluivert is “in a rush” to return from knee surgery in time for the World Cup, Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola said Friday.

The 26-year-old Kluivert, who was injured in early January, played in six of the Netherlands’ eight games in their World Cup qualifying campaign.

He had scored two goals for the Cherries this season before the injury.

“Justin, I think, is doing a very good recovery,” Iraola said at a press conference. “He is on the time margins that we expected — everything is going fine.

“But he’s in a rush because he wants to play before the season ends. He also wants to keep his options for the World Cup alive.”

Iraola cautioned, however, that they can’t do “stupid things” that would jeopardize Kluivert’s recovery.

“We have to give the time that the injury needs,” he said. “I hope he can play before the season ends. It’s not going to be easy. He will have to progress as well as he’s doing, because he is doing very well.”

Kluivert, the son of Dutch great Patrick Kluivert, returned to the national team under coach Ronald Koeman in November 2024 after a six-year absence.

The Dutch open their World Cup campaign against Japan on June 14 in Group F. They also face Sweden and Tunisia.

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