Ducks take losing streak into home matchup against the Predators

Nashville Predators (36-31-10, in the Central Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (41-31-5, in the Pacific Division) Anaheim, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m.…

Nashville Predators (36-31-10, in the Central Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (41-31-5, in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ducks -148, Predators +124; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks will try to break their five-game skid when they play the Nashville Predators.

Anaheim is 23-12-3 at home and 41-31-5 overall. The Ducks serve 10.1 penalty minutes per game to rank fifth in the league.

Nashville is 16-16-7 in road games and 36-31-10 overall. The Predators have a 30-6-3 record in games they score at least three goals.

The teams match up Tuesday for the second time this season. The Ducks won the previous matchup 5-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leo Carlsson has 27 goals and 36 assists for the Ducks. Mikael Granlund has seven goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

Steven Stamkos has 39 goals and 22 assists for the Predators. Filip Forsberg has eight goals and nine assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 4-4-2, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.5 assists, 4.1 penalties and 11.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

Predators: 6-3-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.9 penalties and 10.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Ducks: Pavel Mintyukov: day to day (lower body), Petr Mrazek: out for season (lower-body), Jansen Harkins: out (upper body), Cutter Gauthier: out (upper body), Radko Gudas: day to day (lower-body), Ross Johnston: out (lower-body).

Predators: Nicolas Hague: day to day (undisclosed).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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