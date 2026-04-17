Ducks beat Predators 5-4 to clinch the Pacific’s third seed

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Troy Terry scored on a power play with 2:54 left, and the Anaheim Ducks beat the…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Troy Terry scored on a power play with 2:54 left, and the Anaheim Ducks beat the Nashville Predators 5-4 on Thursday night helping them clinch the third seed in the Pacific Division for the postseason.

The Ducks came into the regular-season finale third in the Pacific with five different scenarios still possible to lock down the final playoff matchups This win, combined with Edmonton beating visiting Vancouver, means Anaheim starts the first round Monday at Edmonton.

Anaheim also took the season series against Nashville 2-1, though the Ducks go into the postseason 2-6-2 over their final 10.

Cutter Gauthier, Jackson LaCombe, Alex Killorn and Tristan Luneau scored for Anaheim. Mikael Granlund had three assists.

Steven Stamkos scored twice and had an assist for Nashville, giving him 42 goals this season. Filip Forsberg scored two goals, giving him 40, and the Predators a pair of 40-goal scorers. Luke Evangelista and Ryan Ufko added two assists apiece.

BLUES 5, MAMMOTH 3

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Logan Mailloux scored the go-ahead goal with 2:57 left to play and Robert Thomas had a hat trick as St. Louis beat Utah in the regular-season finale for both teams.

Mailloux scored unassisted on a backhand shot from 20 feet out to make it 4-3 in a back-and-forth game. Thomas’ third goal, an empty-netter with 38 seconds left, capped the scoring.

Pavel Buchnevich had the other goal for St. Louis and Joel Hofer made 20 saves.

Michael Carcone, Lawson Crouse, and Kailer Yamamoto scored for the Mammoth. Karel Vejmelka and Vitek Vanecek combined for 24 stops.

Clayton Keller assisted on two Utah goals to become the third NHL player this season with at least one assist in 10 straight games.

SHARKS 6, JETS 1

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Macklin Celebrini had a goal and two assists to break Joe Thornton’s San Jose record for points in a season with 115, helping the Sharks rout Winnipeg in the finale for both teams.

The 19-year-old Celebrini had 45 goals and 70 assists in 82 games in his second NHL season. Thornton had 114 points in 2006-07, also playing 82 games. Last season, Celebrini had 63 points in 70 games, with 25 goals and 38 assists.

San Jose missed the playoff for the seventh consecutive season, finishing 39-35-8.

The Jets were 35-35-12 to miss the playoffs for the first time since 2021-22. They are the fifth NHL team to win the Presidents’ Trophy for the best regular-season record and not qualify for the playoffs the following season.

William Eklund also had a goal and two assists for San Jose. Will Smith had a goal and an assist, Collin Graf, Igor Chernyshov and Michael Misa also scored, and John Klingberg added three assists. Alex Nedeljkovic stopped 25 shots.

OILERS 6, CANUCKS 1

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Connor McDavid had four assists to take the NHL scoring title with 138 points and Edmonton beat Vancouver to finish second in the Pacific Division and open the playoffs at home.

Edmonton will host Anaheim on Monday night in Game 1. The Oilers were 7-2-2 in their last 11 to finish 41-30-12, while Vancouver was last in the NHL at 25-49-8.

McDavid won his sixth Art Ross title as the NHL scoring leader to tie Mario Lemieux and Gordie Howe for second — four behind Wayne Gretzky. McDavid reached 1,220 career points, passing Jeremy Roenick, Larry Murphy and Jean Beliveau to advance to 47th on the NHL list. McDavid entered the season 71st.

Rookie Matthew Savoie had his first hat trick, Josh Samanski, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Colton Dach also scored and Evan Bouchard had three assists. Connor Ingram made 11 saves, allowing only Ty Mueller’s first career goal.

Edmonton was buoyed by the return of forward Zach Hyman and is expecting star forward Leon Draisaitl back during the opening series.

FLAMES 3, KINGS 1

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Arsenii Sergeev made 27 saves in his first NHL start, Zayne Parekh broke a third-period tie and Calgary beat playoff-bound Los Angeles to end the season.

The Kings learned during the game that they’d be the second wild-card in the Western Conference and face NHL regular-season champion Colorado in the first round — with Game 1 on Sunday in Denver.

Los Angeles finished 35-27-20. Earlier Thursday, Edmonton took second place in the Pacific Division with a 6-1 home victory over Vancouver, and Anaheim won 5-4 at Nashville to finish third.

Morgan Frost and Joel Farabee also scored for Calgary. The Flames finished 34-39-9.

Kings star Anze Kopitar appeared in his final regular-season game, finishing with the seventh-most career points by a born and trained European player with 1,316. The leader of the category is Jaromir Jagr with 1,921.

Quinton Byfield scored for Los Angeles, and Anton Forsberg made 18 saves.

AVALANCHE 2, KRAKEN 0

DENVER (AP) — Nick Blankenburg scored a second-period goal, Scott Wedgewood made 22 saves for his fourth shutout of the season and Colorado Avalanche beat Seattle to break the franchise’s single-season points record.

The Avalanche won the Presidents’ Trophy with 121 points, eclipsing the total of 119 points set by the 2021-22 squad that went on to win the Stanley Cup.

Colorado hosts the Los Angeles Kings on Sunday to begin the playoffs. The last time the teams played in the postseason was the 2002 conference quarterfinals when the Avalanche won in seven games.

The Kraken missed the playoffs with a final record of 34-37-11.

Blankenburg broke a scoreless game with a late second-period goal. He had a goal in the opening period overturned after Seattle challenged for offside.

Parker Kelly scored in the third period, while Valeri Nichushkin added a pair of assists. Wedgewood won his 31st game of the season. Colorado rested several key players in the season finale, including Nathan MacKinnon, Martin Necas and captain Gabriel Landeskog.

MacKinnon finished with a career-high 53 goals to win the Rocket Richard Trophy as the league’s goal-scoring leader.

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