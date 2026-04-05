Dubois beats Harper by unanimous decision to add WBO lightweight title to WBC crown

LONDON (AP) — Caroline Dubois added the WBO lightweight title to her WBC crown with a unanimous points victory over…

LONDON (AP) — Caroline Dubois added the WBO lightweight title to her WBC crown with a unanimous points victory over fellow Briton Terri Harper on Sunday.

The London-born younger sister of heavyweight Daniel Dubois scored a 98-91, 97-92, 98-91 win to see off Harper, who was bleeding heavily after a clash of heads in the eighth round, at London Olympia on Sunday night.

Dubois had struggled to get to her opponent initially but floored her with a heavy left in the sixth round and never looked back.

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