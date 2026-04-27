DraftKings Promo Code: Get New $100 Bonus for NBA Playoffs, MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Register a New Account: Navigate to the DraftKings Sportsbook platform here. You will be required to input standard identifying data—including your full legal name, physical address, email, and date of birth—to satisfy regulatory verification and confirm you are of legal betting age in a participating state. Process a Qualifying Deposit: Access the cashier interface and deposit a minimum of $5 into your account using one of the platform’s approved, secure payment methods. Execute Your Wager: Survey the active markets and place a real-money bet of at least $5 on any game. You can back the Pistons on the road, the Magic at home, or any other eligible market. Acquire Your Bonus: Upon placing your qualifying $5 bet, DraftKings will instantly credit your account with $100 in bonus bets. This allows you to bypass settlement delays and immediately utilize your funds across the remainder of tonight’s sports schedule. Utilize the most recent DraftKings promo code offer to capitalize on the latest bonus for NBA and NHL postseason tonight. This offer was updated to provide a guaranteed $100 in bonus bets. All it takes is a $5 bet on any game. Click here to sign up.

DraftKings Promo Code: New $100 Bonus

Evaluating the framework of this sign-up offer reveals an objectively high-value opportunity:

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New DraftKings User Offer Bet $5, Get $100 in bonus bets instantly Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Promo Confirmed April 27, 2026

Evaluating The DraftKings Promo Code Details

For new DraftKings customers, this updated welcome offer removes the variance typically associated with conditional betting bonuses. By placing a qualifying wager of just $5 on any market, you instantly unlock $100 in bonus bets. Because this iteration of the offer pays out immediately—rather than requiring your initial ticket to settle as a win—it provides a guaranteed, upfront bankroll infusion.

It is critical to manage this capital strategically. The $100 reward allows you to diversify your exposure across multiple games throughout the busy postseason schedule. Keep in mind that these promotional funds carry a strict expiration window; your bonus bets will expire seven days after issuance, requiring you to put them in play while the playoff action remains active.

Best Way To Use Your DraftKings NBA Promo Tonight

Before deploying your initial $5 wager or subsequent bonus bets, examining the nightly slate highlights distinct advantages. Here are the current odds for tonight’s matchups:

Matchup Spread Total (O/U) Detroit Pistons @ Orlando Magic DET -3.5 / ORL +3.5 215.5 Oklahoma City Thunder @ Phoenix Suns OKC -10.5 / PHX +10.5 214.5 Minnesota Timberwolves @ Denver Nuggets DEN -11.5 / MIN +11.5 222.5

The underlying metrics point toward the Minnesota Timberwolves at Denver Nuggets as an intriguing focal point. The Nuggets are positioned as heavy 11.5-point home favorites, anchored by Nikola Jokić’s massive statistical profile (25 points, 14.5 rebounds, and 7.8 assists per playoff game) alongside Jamal Murray’s 26.5 points per night in this series. The Timberwolves hold a 3-1 series lead, but closing it out tonight will be a tall order with Anthony Edwards and Donte DiVincenzo out with injuries.

Another analytically sound target is the Oklahoma City Thunder at Phoenix Suns. Oklahoma City lays 10.5 points on the road, justified by an astronomical +11.1 regular season team Net Rating and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s efficient, MVP-caliber production in this series (34.7 points, 8 assists, 54.1% field goal percentage). For Phoenix to keep this contest within the spread, Dillon Brooks and Devin Booker need strong showings.

Exploring Tonight’s Stanley Cup Playoff Slate

While the NBA provides excellent statistical angles, bettors can also allocate their $100 in bonus bets toward the NHL’s postseason schedule. Tonight’s Stanley Cup Playoff slate features a pair of compelling matchups. Both contests offer alternative markets for users seeking to diversify their portfolio across different sports and leverage their promotional capital on the ice.

Game 5: Flyers @ Penguins (PHI leads 3-1)

Game 4: Golden Knights @ Mammoth (UTAH leads 2-1)

Activate Your DraftKings Promo Code Welcome Offer

Securing this guaranteed return on your initial investment is a streamlined process. Notably, no manual promo code is required at sign-up to claim this promotion. Follow these structured steps to fund your account and trigger the bonus: