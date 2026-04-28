DraftKings Promo Code: Claim $100 Bonus for NBA Playoffs + NHL Playoffs, MLB Games

Dive into the NBA playoff slate tonight with a bonus in hand when you redeem the DraftKings promo code offer in time for the three NBA playoff games tonight. All new users can sign up with a new account and take home a $100 bonus guaranteed to use on any game tonight.
Create a new account and and place a $5 wager on either one of the NBA playoffs tonight, or any other sport and market, and receive $100 in bonus bets.
DraftKings Promo Code for NBA Playoffs Tonight
Before the Trail Blazers tip off against the Spurs tonight, make sure you understand the mechanics of this welcome offer. Getting started is a highly efficient process, and the table below outlines the core market details so you can dive into the NBA Postseason action in a matter of minutes.
|DraftKings Promo Code
|No Code Needed
|New DraftKings User Offer
|Bet $5, Get $100 in bonus bets instantly
|Terms and Conditions
|21+ and Present in Participating States
|Date Last Verified
|April 28th, 2026
DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Win $100 in Bonus Bets
Exclusive to new DraftKings customers, this welcome offer creates a fantastic baseline for your playoff betting strategy. To participate, register your new account, make your initial deposit, and place a $5 qualifying wager on consensus odds of -500 or longer. This is all it takes to secure a $100 bonus.
We love this structure because it gives you plenty of ammunition to fire at various markets, from point spreads to futures prices, over the next week. These bonus bets expire after seven days, so you will have a strict window to capitalize on the upcoming NBA slate before they are removed from your account.
Best Way to Use the DraftKings NBA Bonus Tonight
If you are looking to isolate value and put your DraftKings promo to work, tonight’s NBA Postseason slate offers three heavily analyzed matchups. Here are the current DraftKings odds for the action:
|Matchup
|Point Spread
|Total (O/U)
|Atlanta Hawks @ New York Knicks
|NYK -6.5 (-105)
|213.5
|Philadelphia 76ers @ Boston Celtics
|BOS -11.5 (-115)
|214.5
|Portland Trail Blazers @ San Antonio Spurs
|SAS -12.5 (-110)
|215.5
Atlanta Hawks at New York Knicks
The Knicks enter as 6.5-point home favorites, a line fully justified by their strong +6.0 net rating this postseason. New York’s offensive efficiency is orchestrated by Jalen Brunson, who is averaging 25.5 points and 5.2 assists per game, while Karl-Anthony Towns provides a massive situational advantage inside with 21.0 points and 10.8 rebounds per contest. They face an Atlanta team heavily dependent on CJ McCollum (24.5 PPG) and Jalen Johnson (19.5 PPG, 7.0 RPG).
Philadelphia 76ers at Boston Celtics
The Celtics are massive 11.5-point favorites tonight, and it does stand to reason. Boston boasts a blistering +14.0 net rating while generating 114.0 offensive points per game. Jaylen Brown (26.8 PPG) and Jayson Tatum (24.8 PPG, 9.2 RPG, 8.5 APG) have been operating at peak efficiency. With Boston’s stifling defense allowing a mere 99.5 points per contest, laying the points with the Celtics is an incredibly attractive angle for your promo wagers.
How to Activate This DraftKings Promo Code Offer
Claiming this welcome bonus is a frictionless process, and no manual promo code is necessary. To unlock your chance at $100 in bonus bets ahead of tonight’s Western Conference clash between the Portland Trail Blazers and San Antonio Spurs, simply follow these steps:
- Register: Follow any promotional link in this analysis to navigate to the DraftKings sign-up page. You will need to create and register an account by entering standard personal information to verify your identity.
- Deposit: Once your account is verified and active, deposit at least $5 using one of the secure banking methods available on the platform.
- Wager: Navigate to the NBA Postseason markets and place a real-money wager of at least $5 on any eligible matchup (odds of -500 or longer). This automatically secures the $100 bonus.