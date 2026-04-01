Doncic leads Los Angeles against Oklahoma City after 42-point game

Los Angeles Lakers (50-26, third in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (60-16, first in the Western Conference) Oklahoma…

Los Angeles Lakers (50-26, third in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (60-16, first in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles plays the Oklahoma City Thunder after Luka Doncic scored 42 points in the Lakers’ 127-113 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Thunder have gone 37-9 against Western Conference opponents. Oklahoma City is fourth in the NBA with 34.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Chet Holmgren averaging 7.0.

The Lakers are 30-16 in conference matchups. Los Angeles is sixth in the Western Conference scoring 116.8 points per game and is shooting 50.2%.

The Thunder score 118.6 points per game, 3.9 more points than the 114.7 the Lakers give up. The Lakers average 11.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 fewer made shots on average than the 14.4 per game the Thunder give up.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Thunder won the last meeting 119-110 on Feb. 10, with Jalen Williams scoring 23 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 31.6 points and 6.5 assists for the Thunder. Holmgren is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games.

Doncic is averaging 33.7 points, 7.8 rebounds, 8.2 assists and 1.6 steals for the Lakers. Austin Reaves is averaging 19.9 points and 5.5 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 9-1, averaging 117.4 points, 45.8 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 9.4 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.1 points per game.

Lakers: 9-1, averaging 120.0 points, 41.3 rebounds, 25.0 assists, 9.5 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 52.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.9 points.

INJURIES: Thunder: Jalen Williams: day to day (injury management), Thomas Sorber: out for season (knee), Isaiah Hartenstein: day to day (injury management).

Lakers: Marcus Smart: day to day (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.