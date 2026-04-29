Dodgers and Marlins meet in series rubber match

Miami Marlins (14-16, second in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (20-10, first in the NL West) Los Angeles;…

Miami Marlins (14-16, second in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (20-10, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (3-2, 3.05 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 27 strikeouts); Dodgers: Tyler Glasnow (3-0, 2.45 ERA, 0.70 WHIP, 38 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers -285, Marlins +230; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers and Miami Marlins play on Wednesday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Los Angeles is 20-10 overall and 12-5 in home games. Dodgers hitters have a collective .351 on-base percentage, the second-best percentage in the majors.

Miami is 4-10 in road games and 14-16 overall. The Marlins have the eighth-best team on-base percentage in MLB play at .331.

The teams square off Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani has six doubles, six home runs and 13 RBIs while hitting .278 for the Dodgers. Max Muncy is 12 for 35 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Xavier Edwards leads the Marlins with a .339 batting average, and has six doubles, two triples, a home run, 19 walks and nine RBIs. Otto Lopez is 12 for 42 with two RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 5-5, .254 batting average, 3.31 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Marlins: 5-5, .242 batting average, 3.72 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Dodgers: Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mookie Betts: 10-Day IL (back), Landon Knack: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kike Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bobby Miller: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tommy Edman: 10-Day IL (ankle), Edwin Diaz: 15-Day IL (elbow), Blake Snell: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ben Casparius: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Marlins: Pete Fairbanks: 15-Day IL (thumb), Liam Hicks: day-to-day (illness), Ronny Henriquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adam Mazur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Griffin Conine: 10-Day IL (hamstring)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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