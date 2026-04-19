Dillon Dingler hits 3-run HR; Tigers beat struggling Crochet and Red Sox 6-2

BOSTON (AP) — Dillon Dingler hit a three-run homer during Detroit’s four-run fifth inning against Boston’s struggling ace Garrett Crochet,…

BOSTON (AP) — Dillon Dingler hit a three-run homer during Detroit’s four-run fifth inning against Boston’s struggling ace Garrett Crochet, leading the Tigers to a 6-2 victory over the Red Sox on Sunday at chilly and rainy Fenway Park.

Dingler also had an RBI double off Crochet in the first inning and had four hits overall, helping the Tigers to their eighth win in nine games a day after they halted their longest road losing streak in 16 years.

The start was moved three hours later to account for heavier rain that was forecasted. It started in chilly conditions with light rain falling some of the time.

Willson Contreras hit a solo homer for the struggling Red Sox, who have scored just four runs in the first three of a four-game series.

Framber Valdez (2-1) earned the victory, giving up a run, three hits, with seven strikeouts and two walks.

Crochet (2-3) gave up five runs in five innings, striking out eight and walking two. His ERA rose from 7.58 to 7.88.

Coming off his previous start when he allowed 11 runs — 10 earned — while only getting five outs, the runner-up for last season’s AL Cy Young Award was decent early before the Tigers came up with their big fifth.

Detroit scored all four runs with two outs. Jahmai Jones homered off the base of the stanchion in left center, a drive estimated at 423 feet, to make it 2-1.

Following a walk and single, Dingler hit Crochet’s 96-mph fastball into the first row of seats in center field.

Contreras homered over the Green Monster.

Up next

Tigers RHP Jack Flaherty (0-1, 4.05 ERA) is set to face Red Sox RHP Sonny Gray (2-1, 4.43) in Boston’s traditional Patriots’ Day game with an 11:05 a.m. start.

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