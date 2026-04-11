Diamondbacks bring win streak into game against the Phillies

Arizona Diamondbacks (8-6, second in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (6-7, fourth in the NL East) Philadelphia; Saturday, 1:05…

Arizona Diamondbacks (8-6, second in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (6-7, fourth in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Brandon Pfaadt (0-0, 6.75 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, five strikeouts); Phillies: Taijuan Walker (0-2, 9.31 ERA, 2.28 WHIP, six strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -135, Diamondbacks +114; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks are looking to keep a three-game win streak alive when they play the Philadelphia Phillies.

Philadelphia has a 3-4 record at home and a 6-7 record overall. The Phillies have hit 12 total home runs to rank ninth in the NL.

Arizona has a 3-4 record in road games and an 8-6 record overall. The Diamondbacks have a 6-0 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The matchup Saturday is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Marsh has three doubles, two home runs and nine RBIs while hitting .273 for the Phillies. Trea Turner is 12 for 42 with four doubles over the past 10 games.

Jose Fernandez leads the Diamondbacks with two home runs while slugging .571. Corbin Carroll is 13 for 34 with two home runs and 11 RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 5-5, .229 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Diamondbacks: 7-3, .221 batting average, 2.96 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Phillies: Max Lazar: 15-Day IL (oblique), Zack Wheeler: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Diamondbacks: Corbin Carroll: day-to-day (hip), Gabriel Moreno: day-to-day (back), Carlos Santana: 10-Day IL (groin), Jordan Lawlar: 60-Day IL (wrist), Pavin Smith: 10-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Locklear: 10-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Mena: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: 10-Day IL (knee), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Merrill Kelly: 15-Day IL (back), Andrew Saalfrank: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Burnes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Martinez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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