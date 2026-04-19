Corbin Carroll exits game with back tightness, but Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo not concerned

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll left Sunday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays before the fifth inning…

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll left Sunday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays before the fifth inning because of low back tightness, but manager Torey Lovullo is confident the issue isn’t serious.

The D-backs fell behind 8-0 after one inning in Sunday’s 10-4 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays and Lovullo said it made sense to give a few players some rest. Third baseman Nolan Arenado and left fielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. also exited the game early.

Arizona is off on Monday and Lovullo said Carroll is “starting in right field on Tuesday” when the D-backs open a three-game series against the Chicago White Sox.

“He’s definitely got some low back issues that have been taking place,” Lovullo said. “I told you guys that there were some things happening around his body, but he’s just tightly wound. I just think it’s a day-to-day thing that he’s going to continue to monitor.”

The two-time All-Star struck out in the third inning on Sunday and video replays showed him grimace after the final swing. He appeared to be trying to stretch out his back when he was in the field during the fourth inning, and Carroll replaced by Jorge Barrosa before the start of the fifth.

Carroll missed two games during the team’s recent nine-game trip because of a tight left hip flexor and said the back issues might be related.

“It was enough where in a game like that, I’m fine getting out of there,” Carroll said. “But in a closer game, I definitely would have stayed.”

Later he added: “I feel like I could go play right now — feels good.”

The 25-year-old Carroll is off to a good start this season, batting .300 with three homers, 16 RBIs and a .990 OPS. He hit a go-ahead grand slam in Saturday’s 6-2 win over the Blue Jays.

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