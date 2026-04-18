Diamondbacks’ Gurriel hitless, throws out a runner in return to lineup after torn ACL

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks activated Lourdes Gurriel Jr. from the injured list on Saturday and the outfielder had…

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks activated Lourdes Gurriel Jr. from the injured list on Saturday and the outfielder had mixed results in his return to the lineup.

Gurriel suffered a torn ACL in his right knee Sept. 1 when he moved to avoid an outfield collision at Chase Field. He is making his return fewer than eight months later.

Starting in left field and batting fourth in Saturday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Gurriel was 0 for 4 at the plate, but threw out Myles Straw trying to stretch a single into a double to end the fourth inning. The Diamondbacks won 6-2.

He didn’t play in any Cactus League games this spring, but participated in drills and took regular batting practice. He played in two Double-A games for Amarillo earlier this week.

“The mental side was the worst part,” Gurriel said through an interpreter before Saturday’s game. “There were days I thought I wasn’t going to be able to play any more.

“Dedication, hard work and the staff that supported me, that was the main thing.”

Gurriel batted .280 with 19 homers and 80 RBIs in 129 games last season. Acquired from Toronto before the 2023 season, the 32-year-old native Cuban has 129 homers and is a .274 batter in an eight-year MLB career.

To make room on Arizona’s roster, first baseman Luken Baker was designated for assignment.

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