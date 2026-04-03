Detroit visits New York after DeBrincat’s 2-goal game

Detroit Red Wings (40-27-8, in the Atlantic Division) vs. New York Rangers (31-36-9, in the Metropolitan Division) New York; Saturday,…

Detroit Red Wings (40-27-8, in the Atlantic Division) vs. New York Rangers (31-36-9, in the Metropolitan Division)

New York; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings visit the New York Rangers after Alex DeBrincat scored two goals in the Red Wings’ 4-2 win over the Philadelphia Flyers.

New York is 12-19-7 in home games and 31-36-9 overall. The Rangers have an 8-11-8 record in games decided by one goal.

Detroit is 40-27-8 overall and 20-13-5 in road games. The Red Wings have a 20-11-2 record in games they score at least one power-play goal.

The teams meet Saturday for the third time this season. The Red Wings won the last meeting 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mika Zibanejad has 33 goals and 38 assists for the Rangers. Conor Sheary has four goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Lucas Raymond has 25 goals and 47 assists for the Red Wings. DeBrincat has scored six goals and added 10 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 3-6-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Red Wings: 4-5-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.7 penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Rangers: Jonathan Quick: day to day (upper-body), Matt Rempe: out for season (thumb), Urho Vaakanainen: out (upper-body).

Red Wings: Michael Rasmussen: out (undisclosed), Justin Faulk: day to day (undisclosed).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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