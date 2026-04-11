Detroit visits Indiana, seeks 60th victory of season

Detroit Pistons (59-22, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (19-62, 14th in the Eastern Conference) Indianapolis; Sunday, 6…

Detroit Pistons (59-22, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (19-62, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit will aim for its 60th win of the season when the Pistons visit the Indiana Pacers.

The Pacers have gone 15-36 against Eastern Conference teams. Indiana is 9-42 against opponents over .500.

The Pistons are 11-4 against the rest of the division. Detroit averages 117.6 points and has outscored opponents by 8.1 points per game.

The Pacers’ 13.3 made 3-pointers per game this season are only 0.7 more made shots on average than the 12.6 per game the Pistons give up. The Pistons average 11.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 12.1 per game the Pacers allow.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Pistons won 121-78 in the last matchup on Jan. 18.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarace Walker is scoring 11.6 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Pacers. Obi Toppin is averaging 14.0 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 55.3% over the past 10 games.

Jalen Duren is scoring 19.5 points per game and averaging 10.5 rebounds for the Pistons. Duncan Robinson is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 4-6, averaging 118.8 points, 43.7 rebounds, 33.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.0 points per game.

Pistons: 7-3, averaging 119.5 points, 44.3 rebounds, 31.9 assists, 10.2 steals and 6.9 blocks per game while shooting 51.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.0 points.

INJURIES: Pacers: T.J. McConnell: out (hamstring), Johnny Furphy: out for season (knee), Andrew Nembhard: out (back), Ben Sheppard: out (hip), Ivica Zubac: out for season (rib), Pascal Siakam: out (back), Aaron Nesmith: out (neck), Tyrese Haliburton: out for season (achilles).

Pistons: None listed.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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