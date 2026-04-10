Detroit takes on New Jersey after Larkin’s hat trick

New Jersey Devils (40-36-3, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (41-29-9, in the Atlantic Division) Detroit; Saturday, 5…

New Jersey Devils (40-36-3, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (41-29-9, in the Atlantic Division)

Detroit; Saturday, 5 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings host the New Jersey Devils after Dylan Larkin’s hat trick against the Philadelphia Flyers in the Red Wings’ 6-3 win.

Detroit is 21-15-4 in home games and 41-29-9 overall. The Red Wings have a 16-5-5 record in one-goal games.

New Jersey has a 20-19-0 record on the road and a 40-36-3 record overall. The Devils have gone 14-7-2 in games they convert at least one power play.

The teams meet Saturday for the third time this season. The Red Wings won the previous meeting 3-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Larkin has 34 goals and 31 assists for the Red Wings. Alex DeBrincat has six goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

Jesper Bratt has 20 goals and 49 assists for the Devils. Jack Hughes has eight goals and 10 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 3-6-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

Devils: 5-4-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 6.2 assists, 3.5 penalties and 11 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Red Wings: Mason Appleton: day to day (upper-body), John Gibson: day to day (neck), Michael Rasmussen: out (lower body).

Devils: Luke Hughes: out for season (undisclosed), Zack MacEwen: out for season (acl), Arseny Gritsyuk: out for season (upper-body), Brett Pesce: out (lower-body), Stefan Noesen: out for season (knee).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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