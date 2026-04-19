Detroit begins playoffs against Orlando

Orlando Magic (45-37, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (60-22, first in the Eastern Conference) Detroit; Sunday, 6:30…

Orlando Magic (45-37, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (60-22, first in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Sunday, 6:30 p.m. EDT

LINE: Pistons -8.5; over/under is 219.5

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Pistons host first series matchup

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Pistons host the Orlando Magic in game one of the Eastern Conference first round. Detroit and Orlando tied the regular season series 2-2. The Magic won the last regular season matchup 123-107 on Monday, April 6 led by 31 points from Paolo Banchero, while Daniss Jenkins scored 18 points for the Pistons.

The Pistons are 39-13 against Eastern Conference opponents. Detroit is the top team in the Eastern Conference averaging 57.9 points in the paint. Jalen Duren leads the Pistons scoring 14.6.

The Magic are 26-26 in Eastern Conference play. Orlando is ninth in the Eastern Conference with 26.5 assists per game led by Banchero averaging 5.2.

The Pistons average 11.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer makes per game than the Magic allow (12.1). The Magic average 11.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 12.7 per game the Pistons give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Duren is shooting 65.0% and averaging 19.5 points for the Pistons. Jenkins is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

Banchero is averaging 22.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists for the Magic. Desmond Bane is averaging 18.2 points and 3.6 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 8-2, averaging 119.9 points, 44.8 rebounds, 32.1 assists, 10.2 steals and 7.0 blocks per game while shooting 51.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.1 points per game.

Magic: 7-3, averaging 116.4 points, 43.5 rebounds, 27.3 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.5 points.

INJURIES: Pistons: Jalen Duren: day to day (knee).

Magic: Jonathan Isaac: day to day (knee).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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