DeBrusk scores in overtime, gives Canucks a 4-3 victory over the Kings

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Jake DeBrusk scored his second goal of the game in overtime and the Vancouver Canucks…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Jake DeBrusk scored his second goal of the game in overtime and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Los Angeles Kings 4-3 on Tuesday night.

DeBrusk collected a pass from center Elias Pettersson and tapped a shot in to seal the victory 2:58 into the extra period.

Defenseman Elias Pettersson opened the scoring for the Canucks (25-48-8), and DeBrusk and Zeev Buium added goals in the second period. Elias Pettersson had two assists. The Canucks won their third straight game for the first time since Dec. 14-20, when they took four straight road victories.

Kevin Lankinen stopped 31 of the 34 shots he faced as Vancouver improved to 9-27-5 on home ice this season.

Quinton Byfield and Alex Laferriere each had a goal and an assist for the Kings (35-26-20). Adrian Kempe scored his 36th of the season and Darcy Kuemper made 21 saves.

DeBrusk scored for a third straight game. His three goals across the stretch came on the power play. The 29-year-old winger has scored 19 of his 23 goals with the man advantage this season.

Anze Kopitar played his final game at Rogers Arena and registered an assist on Kempe’s second-period goal. He has 864 career assists, all with L.A. That ranks third among active players with a single franchise, trailing only the Penguins’ Evgeni Malkin (874) and Sidney Crosby (1,107).

The Kings have secured a playoff berth and remain in the Western Conference’s second wild-card spot with one regular-season game remaining.

The Kings had their five-game winning streak halted. Los Angeles did earn a point for the eighth straight game (6-0-2).

Up next

Kings: At the Calgary Flames on Thursday.

Canucks: At the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday.

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