Dabble Promo Code WTOP: Claim $10 Bonus for NBA, NHL + MLB Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services There is nothing better than the intensity of playoff basketball, and if you’re ready to step up from basic picks and chase a nice pay day, we are in this together. New users can take advantage of the Dabble promo code WTOP by signing up here . Just for creating an account, you’ll get a $10 bonus.

Immediately start making picks on the NBA playoffs, as well as other sports. It has markets for MLB players and the NHL playoffs. Dabble is a social fantasy app, so you’ll find special features that allow you follow other users, chat and copy picks.

Dabble Promo Code WTOP for the NBA Entries

Ready to get in on the action? Here is a quick breakdown of the exclusive welcome offer available for new users before the NBA action on Monday night.

Dabble Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $10 Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Date Last Verified April 27, 2026

This unique offer gives new players a real chance to maximize their starting funds without making a deposit. But when you are ready to do so, be sure to take advantage of the “Spin and Win” offer. You can score up to a 100% deposit match. Plus, it has daily rocket boosts, so you can supercharge your winnings.

Ways to Use Your Bonus Tonight

When we’re handicapping tonight’s slate, I’m always looking to exploit the numbers based on stats from previous playoff games in each series. Here are the specific totals I’m targeting right now:

Player Opponent PPG in the Playoffs Points Over/Under Prop Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Phoenix Suns 34.7 31.5 Nikola Jokić Minnesota Timberwolves 25.0 31.5 Cade Cunningham Orlando Magic 31.0 27.5 Jamal Murray Minnesota Timberwolves 26.5 27.5 Julius Randle Denver Nuggets 17.5 23.5

When utilizing your new bonus tonight, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander stands out as a premier target, and I’m placing these entries before the morning lines shift. Averaging an incredible 34.7 PPG with a massive 34.5% usage rate, he is positioned perfectly against a Phoenix Suns team stumbling with a league-worst -22.0 Net Rate. With his consensus points prop set at 31.5, his current postseason production clears that mark comfortably.

In Denver, the Nuggets’ star duo of Nikola Jokić and Jamal Murray are looking at high scoring totals against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Murray is currently pacing the team with 26.5 PPG, while Jokić averages 25.0 PPG. They will need to be highly efficient to eclipse their props against a stout Timberwolves squad that boasts an 8.3 Net Rate and dominates the glass with a 53.7% total rebound percentage.

In that same matchup, Julius Randle has an inflated 23.5 points prop compared to his 17.5 PPG average, meaning he will need to maximize his 25.1% usage rate against the Nuggets to hit the over.

Finally, Cade Cunningham presents a fascinating angle against the Orlando Magic. He is carrying the Pistons’ offense on his back, averaging 31.0 PPG while commanding a massive 36.0% usage rate. Despite Detroit’s negative net rating (-1.9), Cunningham’s sheer volume makes his 27.5 points prop an intriguing play against an Orlando defense managing a 1.9 Net Rate.

How to Activate the Dabble Promo Code

Getting started and claiming your welcome offer before the Thunder take on the Suns is a breeze. Follow these straightforward steps to unlock your bonus for the NBA postseason, giving us a real chance at that nice pay day: