Cubs’ Cade Horton placed on 15-day IL, set for tests after leaving 2nd start with forearm discomfort

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cubs starting pitcher Cade Horton will return to Chicago for more tests on his right arm after…

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cubs starting pitcher Cade Horton will return to Chicago for more tests on his right arm after being forced to leave his second outing of 2026 in the second inning.

The Cubs placed Horton on the 15-day injured list with a strained forearm on Sunday , two days after he felt discomfort throwing a pitch. To take his roster spot, the team recalled left-hander Riley Martin from Triple-A Iowa.

Horton, who went 11-4 with a 2.67 ERA as a rookie last season, will see team doctors on Monday, manager Craig Counsell said before the Cubs played the Guardians in a tradition doubleheader on Easter.

Counsell said it would likely be a few days before the team has all the medical opinions on Horton. The 24-year-old looked to the dugout for assistance after throwing a 93.8 mph fastball — slower than normal — to Cleveland’s Bo Naylor on Friday. Horton was pulled from the game for right-hander Colin Rea.

“I had some tightness in my wrist and as the game went on, it went into my forearm,” Horton said following the game. “I wanted to err on the cautious side and not hurt anything else. I just wanted to be smart about it and make a smart decision.”

The Cubs also recalled right-hander Ethan Roberts as the 27th man for the doubleheader.

Martin will be making his first appearance for Chicago, which selected him in the sixth round in 2021 from Quincy University. The 28-year-old has worked his way up in the organization, going 6-2 with a 2.69 ERA for Iowa last season.

Counsell appreciates Martin’s rise from Division II ball to the majors. He’s 24-13 with a 3.76 ERA in 174 minor league appearances.

“Riley is someone over the course of his career who has continued to get better and that puts you on the map,” Counsell said.

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