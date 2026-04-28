Cubs look to stop 3-game road slide, play the Padres

Chicago Cubs (17-12, second in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (19-9, second in the NL West) San Diego;…

Chicago Cubs (17-12, second in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (19-9, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Edward Cabrera (2-0, 2.73 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 22 strikeouts); Padres: Walker Buehler (1-2, 5.75 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, 20 strikeouts)

LINE: Cubs -121, Padres +101; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs will attempt to end their three-game road skid in a matchup against the San Diego Padres.

San Diego is 19-9 overall and 10-4 at home. The Padres have a 13-1 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Chicago is 17-12 overall and 6-7 on the road. The Cubs have the second-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .352.

The teams match up Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ramon Laureano has four doubles, two triples and four home runs for the Padres. Ty France is 10 for 26 with two doubles, a triple and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Nico Hoerner has seven doubles and four home runs for the Cubs. Seiya Suzuki is 12 for 35 with five home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 7-3, .248 batting average, 5.28 ERA, outscored by four runs

Cubs: 7-3, .275 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Padres: Yuki Matsui: 15-Day IL (groin), Bryan Hoeing: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Pivetta: 15-Day IL (elbow), Joe Musgrove: 15-Day IL (elbow), Griffin Canning: 15-Day IL (achilles), Will Wagner: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jeremiah Estrada: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Riley Martin: 15-Day IL (elbow), Porter Hodge: 60-Day IL (elbow), Caleb Thielbar: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Jordan Wicks: 15-Day IL (forearm), Shelby Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 15-Day IL (finger), Justin Steele: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christopher Austin: 60-Day IL (knee), Daniel Palencia: 15-Day IL (oblique), Hunter Harvey: 15-Day IL (tricep), Cade Horton: 60-Day IL (forearm)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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