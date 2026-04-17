Crosby most likely to become head coach, Nylander most fashionable according to NHLPA poll

TORONTO (AP) — Sidney Crosby is seen by his peers as the NHL player most likely to become a head…

TORONTO (AP) — Sidney Crosby is seen by his peers as the NHL player most likely to become a head coach, according to the National Hockey League Players’ Association’s annual player poll released Friday.

The 38-year-old Pittsburgh Penguins captain topped the category with 10.3% of the vote, followed by Minnesota’s Nick Foligno at 5% and Detroit’s David Perron, Toronto’s John Tavares and Calgary’s Ryan Strome at 2.6% or lower.

The 11th annual poll surveyed 348 players anonymously from all 32 teams during the first half of the season.

Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon was named the player with the most intense training regimen at 20.7%, followed by Edmonton’s Connor McDavid at 5.5% and Pittsburgh’s Kris Letang at 4%.

Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander led a pair of off-ice categories, ranking first as the most fashionable player at 32.9% and for the best social media presence at 17.4%.

Nylander also featured among the league’s best nicknames with “Willy Styles,” but trailed Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak, whose “Pasta” nickname topped the list at 13.5%. Other notable entries included Detroit’s Patrick Kane (“Showtime”) and Nashville’s Ryan O’Reilly (“Factor”).

Florida’s Aleksander Barkov topped forwards who could also excel as defensemen at 18%, while Colorado’s Cale Makar led defensemen who could also excel as forwards at 36.3%.

St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington was voted the league’s best puck handler at 22.4%, ahead of the New York Rangers’ Igor Shesterkin at 14%.

Utah Mammoth captain Clayton Keller was named the league’s best golfer at 15.9%, while Montreal’s Bell Centre was voted to have the league’s best ice at 46.8%. Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena topped the list for best visiting dressing room.

Players also pointed to Houston as the preferred expansion market at 34.3%, followed by Quebec City at 16.9%, while 68.1% opposed a switch to white jerseys at home.

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