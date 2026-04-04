Connor scores twice as the Jets beat the Blue Jackets 2-1 to stay in the playoff hunt

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Kyle Connor scored twice and the Winnipeg Jets overcame an early deficit to beat the Columbus…

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Kyle Connor scored twice and the Winnipeg Jets overcame an early deficit to beat the Columbus 2-1 on Saturday night, keeping their playoff hopes alive and sending the Blue Jackets to their sixth straight loss.

Winnipeg moved to 78 points, a point out of the final wild-card spot in the crowded Western Conference.

Connor tied it with 1:46 left in the second period, and scored the winner with 9:02 left in the third. He has 36 goals this season. Mark Scheifele had his 59th and 60th assists, and Connor Hellebuyck made 15 saves.

Ivan Provorov scored for Columbus, which has lost four straight at home and remains outside the Eastern Conference wild-card picture. Jet Greaves stopped 23 shots.

Provorov scored on Columbus’ first shot 1:17 into the game. It was the Blue Jackets’ 57th goal by a defenseman this season, a franchise record.

Columbus then went more than 25 minutes without another shot as Winnipeg took control.

Up next

Jets: Host Seattle on Monday night.

Blue Jackets: At Detroit on Tuesday night.

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