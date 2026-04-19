Colorado Rockies host the Los Angeles Dodgers Sunday

Los Angeles Dodgers (15-5, first in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (8-13, fifth in the NL West) Denver; Sunday,…

Los Angeles Dodgers (15-5, first in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (8-13, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Sunday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Roki Sasaki (0-2, 6.23 ERA, 1.85 WHIP, 15 strikeouts); Rockies: Michael Lorenzen (1-2, 8.10 ERA, 2.22 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers -293, Rockies +236; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies host the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday.

Colorado has a 5-3 record in home games and an 8-13 record overall. The Rockies have the ninth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 4.07.

Los Angeles has a 6-2 record on the road and a 15-5 record overall. The Dodgers have the highest team batting average in the NL at .286.

The matchup Sunday is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Troy Johnston leads the Rockies with a .305 batting average, and has five doubles, two home runs, four walks and 10 RBIs. Ezequiel Tovar is 9 for 39 with an RBI over the last 10 games.

Andy Pages has four doubles and five home runs for the Dodgers. Freddie Freeman is 13 for 39 with three doubles, a triple and two RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 3-7, .223 batting average, 4.23 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Dodgers: 7-3, .271 batting average, 2.66 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Willi Castro: day-to-day (hand), Kyle Freeland: 15-Day IL (shoulder), RJ Petit: 60-Day IL (elbow), McCade Brown: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pierson Ohl: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (back), Jeff Criswell: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Landon Knack: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mookie Betts: 10-Day IL (back), Ben Casparius: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bobby Miller: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Edman: 10-Day IL (ankle), Blake Snell: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kike Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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