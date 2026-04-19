Cleveland takes 1-0 lead into game 2 against Toronto

Toronto Raptors (46-36, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (52-30, fourth in the Eastern Conference) Cleveland; Monday, 7…

Toronto Raptors (46-36, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (52-30, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

LINE: Cavaliers -8.5; over/under is 223.5

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Cavaliers lead series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Cavaliers host the Toronto Raptors in the Eastern Conference first round with a 1-0 lead in the series. The Cavaliers won the last matchup 126-113 on Saturday, led by 32 points from Donovan Mitchell. RJ Barrett led the Raptors with 24.

The Cavaliers are 33-19 in conference matchups. Cleveland is second in the Eastern Conference scoring 119.5 points while shooting 48.2% from the field.

The Raptors are 33-19 against Eastern Conference opponents. Toronto is third in the league with 29.5 assists per game led by Scottie Barnes averaging 5.9.

The 119.5 points per game the Cavaliers score are 7.7 more points than the Raptors allow (111.8). The Raptors average 114.6 points per game, 0.8 fewer than the 115.4 the Cavaliers give up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell is averaging 27.9 points, 5.7 assists and 1.5 steals for the Cavaliers. James Harden is averaging 15.7 points and 6.2 assists over the past 10 games.

Brandon Ingram is averaging 21.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Raptors. Barrett is averaging 19.6 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 48.6% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 8-2, averaging 124.1 points, 44.3 rebounds, 28.9 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 51.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.3 points per game.

Raptors: 5-5, averaging 119.2 points, 39.1 rebounds, 31.6 assists, 9.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 52.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.6 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Thomas Bryant: day to day (calf).

Raptors: Immanuel Quickley: day to day (hamstring).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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